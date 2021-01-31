Trade rumor rankings: Bradley Beal, Lonzo Ball, Derrick Rose and more

Cleveland Cavaliers big man JaVale McGee makes the list thanks to a report from NBA reporter Jason Dumas, who had the following to say early last week:

SOURCE: The Brooklyn Nets are in active discussions with the Cleveland Cavaliers to acquire JaVale McGee. Also have interest in Kevin Love — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) January 25, 2021

The Brooklyn Nets have seen their names attached to a variety of rumors involving defensive-minded big men since their trade for James Harden, only natural considering that deal cost them their best big man in Jarrett Allen.

Since the Harden trade, Brooklyn has posted the fifth-worst defensive rating in the NBA, giving up 116.1 points per 100 possessions in that time span, making their need for a quality, rim-protecting big very clear and obvious.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, meanwhile, have the league’s ninth-stingiest defense so far this season, allowing just 108.2 points per 100 possessions, and part of that has been thanks to McGee, who’s averaging 8.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in just 16.5 minutes of action this year.

McGee would be a savvy pickup for the Nets if they do make it happen, something that would be easier to execute now that the team has had their Designated Player Exception – worth $5.7 million — approved.

