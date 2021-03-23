NBA trade intel: Kyle Lowry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Andre Drummond, Richaun Holmes, more

With the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, several impactful players could be moved by Thursday.
If you’re looking for a forward, Aaron Gordon and Nemanja Bjelica are among the most likely to be moved.
Through Thursday, don’t be surprised if you see many rumors and leaks from executives and agents as either complete smokescreens or for leverage against multiple teams vying to acquire the same player.
Here’s the latest intel HoopsHype has gathered on some of the top players mentioned on the trade market.
Kyle Lowry
The 76ers remain interested in acquiring Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, and rookie guard Tyrese Maxey is among the assets available as part of a trade package, league sources told HoopsHype. Maxey has shown flashes of potential, including a 39-point game in January against the Nuggets.
Philadelphia has also received calls on standout defender Matisse Thybulle from several teams around the league, sources told HoopsHype. Some general managers across the league believe the inclusion of Thybulle in a trade offer could swing the bidding for Lowry’s services, but the 76ers are reluctant to part with him.
Miami, the other frontrunner to acquire Lowry, had a starting offer of Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk, and Kendrick Nunn, as HoopsHype reported. Since then, Duncan Robinson, a restricted free agent who is considered the top shooter available this offseason, has emerged as a potential candidate to be included in the Lowry trade.
Spencer Dinwiddie
Another guard who’s been linked to the Heat in trade talks in Brooklyn’s Spencer Dinwiddie. One player to keep an eye on if Dinwiddie is traded to the Heat is Avery Bradley. The Nets had interest in Bradley as a free agent this summer, and he has close ties to Kevin Durant and assistant coach Royal Ivey.
As previously reported by HoopsHype, Dinwiddie can be obtained for a role player off the bench who can contribute this season as Brooklyn chases a title and a future second-round pick according to league sources.
Dinwiddie was also recently mentioned as a trade candidate for Raptors guard Norman Powell on the Hoops Collective Podcast. Those exploratory trade discussions happened before this month, a league source told HoopsHype.
Andre Drummond
The Mavericks and Rockets are among the teams who’ve expressed exploratory interest in Drummond, HoopsHype has learned.
Ultimately, many around the league expect Drummond to be bought out and land with either the Lakers or Nets. However, the trade interest in Drummond is noteworthy looking towards the summer if Drummond signs a deal for the rest of the season upon the completion of a buyout.
Cleveland is also hopeful to move veteran center JaVale McGee in a trade that would net a second-round pick in return, league sources told HoopsHype.
The Trail Blazers are among the teams with interest in trading for McGee according to a recent report from Yahoo!
Richaun Holmes
The Mavericks have expressed interest in Kings center Richaun Holmes, HoopsHype has learned. The Raptors and Hornets have also expressed interest in trading for Holmes, as The Athletic recently reported.
Holmes, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, recently explained what he’s looking for in free agency on the HoopsHype podcast.
“I want to be able to take care of my family,” Holmes told HoopsHype. “I’ve been putting in work in the NBA for six years now doing everything I can. I just want to be in the position to take care of my family and put them in the best position. That means a lot to me as well as being in a position to compete. I want to win championships at some point in my career. That’s always something that’s in my mindset as well.”
Aaron Holiday
The Los Angeles Clippers have expressed interest in Pacers guard Aaron Holiday, HoopsHype has learned. He’s on their radar if they can’t acquire George Hill or Ricky Rubio on the trade market.
As reported by HoopsHype over the weekend, Holiday is available on the trade market if a team is willing to part with a first-round pick, league sources say.
MORE: Potential Houston Rockets trades for Victor Oladipo
MORE: Potential Kings trades with Sam Amick and Michael Scotto
MORE: Potential Celtics trade targets with Jay King and Michael Scotto
You can follow Michael Scotto on Twitter: @MikeAScotto
Business, Heat, NBA, Nets, Pacers, Raptors, Sixers, Featured, Top