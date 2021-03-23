NBA trade intel: Kyle Lowry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Andre Drummond, Richaun Holmes, more

With the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaching, several impactful players could be moved by Thursday.

If you’re looking for a forward, Aaron Gordon and Nemanja Bjelica are among the most likely to be moved.

Through Thursday, don’t be surprised if you see many rumors and leaks from executives and agents as either complete smokescreens or for leverage against multiple teams vying to acquire the same player.

Here’s the latest intel HoopsHype has gathered on some of the top players mentioned on the trade market.