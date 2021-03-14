Trade intel: Kyle Lowry, LaMarcus Aldridge, Ricky Rubio and more

Miami has won nine of its last 10 games entering Sunday and looks like the team that reached the Finals last season. During this stretch, the Heat moved up to the fourth seed after beginning the season near the bottom of the East. In an attempt to return to that Finals stage, Miami has considered upgrades to the roster.

Miami expressed interest in acquiring Raptors six-time All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry and Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk and Kendrick Nunn were discussed, league sources told HoopsHype.

Despite turning 35 at the trade deadline, Lowry has played like an All-Star despite not being selected this season. Lowry is averaging 18 points on 45 percent shooting from the field, 40 percent from downtown, along with 7.2 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game. He’ll be among the top unrestricted free agent point guards this summer and has said he’d like to retire as a Raptor, even if it’s on a one-day contract.

Dragic, 34, is a one-year Bird player, which gives him veto power over any trade. If he agrees to be moved and his new team declines his team option, his Bird rights get reduced to non-Bird in his upcoming free agency. His new team would be limited to re-signing him to a starting salary worth 120 percent of his $18 million salary for this season. However, that really isn’t a limitation since that $21.6 million figure would be the most he’s ever earned in a season. If he declines a trade, it could also be because he doesn’t want to join a particular team and wants to remain in Miami.

Olynyk, who turns 30 in April, has become a full-time starter for Miami this season and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Canadian center also has worked with David Nurse, the nephew of Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

Nunn, 25, has proven to be a capable scorer for the Heat averaging nearly 15 points per game during his two seasons in Miami. He’s eligible for a $4.7 million qualifying offer and restricted free agency this summer.