Trade rumor rankings: Ben Simmons, Damian Lillard and more

By far the most bandied-about name this week in the fictitious trade world belongs to Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons, who is coming off the worst stretch of his career.

In the Round 2 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, the one that saw Philadelphia get eliminated in seven games after dropping Games 2, 5 and 7, all at home, Simmons was simply brutal, averaging 9.9 points and refusing to shoot the ball at all in pivotal fourth quarters.

From Games 4 to 7, Simmons had a grand total of zero field-goal attempts, with many believing that lack of aggression to be because of the Australian guard being afraid to get fouled and have to shoot free throws at an important moment. Simmons made just 34.2 percent of his free throws in the playoffs, so that theory holds weight.

So what do Daryl Morey, Doc Rivers and the Sixers do now?

Surely they can’t be thinking of trading Simmons now, with his value absolutely cratered and people around the NBA questioning his future, can they?

Our own Michael Scotto talked to league executives about Simmons recently, and they did not hold back:

“I’d give him one more year and work hard on his free throw shooting and offensive game over the summer,” one NBA executive told HopsHype. “A pull-up mid-range jumper. His three-point shooting is a few years away if he ever gets it. You can’t rush things with him, he’s a mental [mess] right now with his shooting confidence.”

Another one had the following to add:

“He’s not the perfect fit with Embiid,” the second NBA executive told HoopsHype. “Other players could complement Embiid better. Simmons is difficult to build a team around and is not good enough to be the central figure. I think the lack of free-throw shooting does hurt his value. I’d explore a trade. Guys like Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal are two levels better than Simmons.”

ESPN’s Zach Lowe likewise shared the sentiment by many around the Association who are no longer as high on Simmons as they once were:

Lowe and Sixers analyst Spike Eskin discussed Simmons’ plummeting trade value on this week’s edition of The Lowe Post. His lack of shooting and floor spacing during the playoffs might be impacting his utility and the price he could draw on the NBA market. “I have news for Philly fans, the GMs of the other teams watch the playoffs very very closely. And there are definitely teams that I have talked to in the last 48 hours who were once in on Simmons, who say, at lease to me, it could be posturing, “eh, we’re a little less in than we used to be.”

Morey and Rivers’ first job in 2021-22 has to be to improve Simmons’ stock and trade value next season, even if they don’t believe he’s a long-term answer for the club’s future.

That could entail getting Simmons confident enough to not pass out of wide-open dunks late in a Game 7 situation for starters, and then progressing to something more tangible like improved marks from the foul line or from the short midrange, an area Simmons used to use regularly very early on in his career:

Ben Simmons back in the Summer League (via @ThePhillyPod) pic.twitter.com/P4mzAxZiiS — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 20, 2021

Even just regularly hitting jumpers from that zone would be enormous for the Sixers offense and Simmons’ half-court impact on offense.

Both Morey and Rivers, when talking to reporters after the embarrassing Game 7 home defeat, spoke highly of Simmons, though did admit he has a lot of work to do this offseason. Rivers did tell reporters he wasn’t sure if Philadelphia could win a championship with Simmons as their point guard.

Time will tell whether or not the 76ers move on from Simmons this offseason, but doing so now would mean trading him for cents on the dollar and perhaps even needing to attach assets to get rid of him considering Simmons’ preposterously large salary, which is locked in through 2024-25, when the Australian ball-handler will be paid north of $40.0 million.

Simply put, the Sixers are in a very tricky spot right now, and it’s going to take some expert maneuvering by Morey or a vast year-to-year improvement out of Simmons by 2021-22 to get out of it.

