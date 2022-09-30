Trade rumor rankings: Jae Crowder, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and more

Since getting traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder as part of the Paul George deal, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has continued his development as one of the craftiest, effective ball-handling scorers in basketball. And with the Thunder still early on in their rebuild, it’s only natural that his name has continued to pop up in trade rumors, even with Oklahoma City coming out and saying he’s not on the block.

The most recent report on the matter came from TSN and stated that the Toronto Raptors, the former Kentucky standout’s hometown team, are monitoring Gilgeous-Alexander’s situation:

One of the situations they’re closely monitoring, according to a league source, is in Oklahoma City, where Toronto-born star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander may eventually tire of leading a rebuild. The Thunder have gone 46-108 over the past two years and don’t seem close to turning the corner, especially after losing second-overall pick Chet Holmgren to an off-season foot injury. The 24-year-old point guard spent the summer playing for Nurse with the Canadian senior men’s national team, so there is familiarity on both sides. Gilgeous-Alexander is under contract with OKC through 2026-27 and has given no indication that he would prefer to play elsewhere, but again, things can change quickly in this crazy league. If that or any other enticing opportunity presents itself, Ujiri and Webster – flexible as ever – will be ready.

We’ve already seen the Raptors swoop in and land a major player in the trade market with Kawhi Leonard, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see the aggressive Masai Ujiri pull off a similar heist with regards to Gilgeous-Alexander.

Regardless, Gilgeous-Alexander seems to be content in Oklahoma City despite the team’s standing in the pecking order in the Western Conference…

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the speculation that he would want out of Oklahoma City "I know what I signed up for when I signed a 5 year extension… and I don't think we're gonna be losing for much longer." "I believe in this team" pic.twitter.com/5Un4Hsb92f — Andrew Schlecht (@AndrewKSchlecht) September 26, 2022

…so it doesn’t look like he’ll be on the move anytime soon.

This is just something to monitor if the Thunder continue to lose in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

