Trade rumor rankings: Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and more

Another year, another disappointing exit from the postseason for Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Except this season was slightly different in that Lillard, usually a beacon of positivity, posted a cryptic message on Instagram quoting rapper Nipsey Hussle, asking how long he should stay dedicated:

Now, that on its own could mean nothing, but it’s noteworthy nonetheless that those were the lyrics he chose to quote immediately after what had to be a painful defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets, in which Lillard did all he could to lead Portland to victory only to see his teammates fail to match his level of form.

There were also multiple reports from major outlets indicating that teams are keeping their eye on the Lillard situation that could be brewing in Portland.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith revealed on Friday that six to seven teams have called the Blazers to ask about Lillard’s availability, a report that was backed up by The Athletic, who reported today that “several NBA teams” are closely monitoring the situation between Lillard and the Blazers.

It will undoubtedly be an offseason of upheaval in Portland – head coach Terry Stotts was already fired and Lillard flexed his muscle Friday by telling multiple reporters that he wanted Jason Kidd or Chauncey Billups to be the Blazers’ next coach after a report from Adrian Wojnarowski didn’t name either former player as a candidate for the job… And that could extend to player movement.

Will that potential player movement include Lillard?

Only time will tell, but this will be one of the most interesting subplots of the upcoming NBA offseason.

