Trade rumor rankings: James Harden, Buddy Hield and more

There still doesn’t appear to be much traction on the Russell Westbrook trade front, which is reasonable considering the size of his contract (he’ll be the second-highest-paid player in the league this season) and the fact he just turned 32.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported it’s likelier that Westbrook will be a Houston Rocket when training camps open up this week than him getting traded before then…

.@wojespn says the Rockets have engaged in Russell Westbrook trade discussions, but not James Harden ones. Says Houston getting both Harden and Westbrook back in training camp is more likely than Westbrook getting moved. pic.twitter.com/7XfewGMjgu — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) November 24, 2020

…and founder of The Ringer Bill Simmons shared on a podcast that he heard it was Washington Wizards 2-guard Bradley Beal who wanted Westbrook as a teammate and was the driving force behind that rumor:

“I thought Westbrook was going to Washington. And I had heard that Bradley Beal was driving the Westbrook thing and that they were actually going to include a pick potentially and it wasn’t just a one-for-one that they were actually putting in more.”

Besides that, all remains quiet on the Westbrook trade front… for now, at least.

Regardless, not much time remains before training camps are set to open up and we don’t appear any closer to a Westbrook trade coming to fruition, so awkward times could be near in Houston.

For more on the Russell Westbrook trade front, click here.