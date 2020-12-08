Trade rumor rankings: James Harden, Spencer Dinwiddie and more

Fourth-year guard Frank Ntilikina caused a bit of a stir recently when he removed “Knicks” from a social-media account he runs, but the French ball-handler told the media that his only focus right now is making things work with New York (via SportsNet New York):

“There was some baseless speculation about New York including Frank Ntilikina in a trade because he removed the Knicks from his bio on a social media account. Ntilikina was asked about that on Friday and said that he’s solely focused on being a Knick.”

Despite his early career struggles (the former No. 8 overall pick is averaging merely 6.0 points and 3.1 points through three seasons in the NBA so far), a recent report from Newsday indicates that there is still trade interest out there for Ntilikina:

“However, scouts and executives around the league remain interested in Ntilikina, at least at a low cost. What this season holds for him in New York remains a mystery, too. The Knicks brought back Elfrid Payton and Dennis Smith Jr. and grabbed Immanuel Quickley in the first round of the draft, creating a logjam at point guard.”

What a trade package for Ntilikina might look like is tough to decipher at the moment, but he’s still just 22 years old and already an advanced defender for his age, so it’s possible the Knicks get some value if they do decide to ship the 6-foot-4 point guard.

On his end, Ntilikina admits the trade rumors are tough to deal with but that he’s focused on improving:

“‘It is,’ Ntilikina said in a Zoom interview. ‘But it’s part of the game. It’s part of the league. The past is the past and we have a new team now and new goals. So we’re focusing on the future, on the present, on how we can get better each and every day. And how we can make our goals be real . . . Work is just going to take care of everything. That’s what I’m focusing on. Working, doing the best I can do to help this team get better, to help this team complete their goals.'”

For now, a Ntilikina trade doesn’t appear to be imminent, but these things can change quickly, so continue to monitor the situation anyway.

