Trade rumor rankings: James Harden, John Wall and more

Brooklyn Nets big man Jarrett Allen has found himself in the midst of multiple trade rumors recently, all surrounding a potential deal between the Nets and Houston Rockets for James Harden.

Because Allen has yet to be extended by Brooklyn and is due to make just $3.9 million next season (a bargain for a starter-level talent with upside such as Allen), fitting the Texas product into a trade for Harden wouldn’t be difficult. And considering Allen, still just 22 and coming off an 11.1-point, 9.6-rebound-per-game season, is a valuable, productive cost-controlled piece, the Rockets likely would want Allen back in a deal for their former league MVP.

Allen spoke to our old friend Alex Kennedy and Basketball News this past week and had the following to say:

There’s been a lot of trade rumors involving the Nets recently, as I mentioned. I know you can’t discuss those specific rumors or the players in question, but just in general, do you pay attention to trade rumors? Some players read all of them, while others block them out entirely. What’s your approach to trade rumors? Allen: “I hear about them. It’s hard not to hear about them in this technological age with social media. But at that point, it’s like, what can you do about it? I’m not really focused on it. Either way, I’m going to have to play basketball and I’m just…like I said, it’s in the back of my mind.” Have you had any conversations with the Nets about the trade rumors or your status? Allen: “No. No, I haven’t.”

There isn’t word on if a Harden deal to Brooklyn is being negotiated at the moment, but if it is, expect to continue seeing Allen’s name included in the scuttle.

