Trade rumor rankings: Jaylen Brown, Damian Lillard and more

Obviously, the Boston Celtics aren’t moving a player as proven and still-promising as Jaylen Brown without landing an absolute superstar in return, something that was reiterated over this past week through reports.

This week, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported the following about Brown and what it would take for Boston to part with him:

“There are a couple of players out there that I think the Celtics would move for Jaylen Brown,” Mannix said. “One would be Bradley Beal, who has to make a decision of his own the next couple weeks if he wants to sign that extension with Washington. If he doesn’t, that’s tantamount to a trade request and he can become available. And we all know at this point about the relationship between Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum.”

Mannix continued:

“The other is Damian Lillard. It’s still very much up in the air, Lillard’s future in Portland. If in the coming weeks the Blazers decide that they have to trade Damian Lillard, I think Boston would be in a pretty good position to make a strong offer that would have to include Jaylen Brown. So, you don’t just move him to shake things up, but if one of those two players becomes available I think you have to look long and hard about trading Jaylen Brown.”

So yeah, all it would take for the Celtics to consider moving their young All-Star is getting back one of the two best scorers in basketball in Damian Lillard, who we’ll talk more about in just a bit, or Bradley Beal, who just missed the cut for these rankings.

That tells us it’s much more likely than not that Brown is in a Celtics uniform for a very long time, something that should be music to the ears of Boston fans considering his ceiling and recent year-to-year improvements.

For the latest on the Jaylen Brown trade front, click here.