Trade rumor rankings: Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey and more

Sacramento Kings guard Tyrese Haliburton posted a productive rookie campaign, averaging 13.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists to go with 1.3 steals and 2.1 three-pointers nightly.

And that was while having to share point-guard duties with a borderline All-Star at the position in De’Aaron Fox, so imagine what Haliburton might be able to do as he gets older, develops and is allowed to run lead guard more consistently?

That could make him a very interesting player to watch over the next few years.

If reports are to be believed, we’ll be watching Haliburton develop as a member of the Kings, as multiple outlets reported this week that Sacramento considers both Haliburton and Fox untouchable in trade talks for Ben Simmons.

The Sacramento Bee were first to report that this week:

As for Sacramento, sources have suggested the 76ers would only be willing to consider an offer that includes De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton. The Kings are unlikely to part with either player, but they can offer Buddy Hield, a prolific 3-point shooter who would space the floor for Joel Embiid; Marvin Bagley III, a former No. 2 pick who has yet to reach his potential; and other assets, including multiple first-round draft picks.

That was backed up by national NBA reporter Sam Amick not long thereafter (via The Athletic):

According to a source with knowledge of their situation, the Kings spoke to the Sixers weeks ago and made it clear that both De’Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton would not be included in a possible Simmons deal. That stance, the source said, has not and will not change and the internal expectation is that the core of their roster will remain the same heading into training camp later this month.

That could be posturing by the Kings, as it would make some sense that they consider making Haliburton the focal piece of a Simmons acquisition, considering they already have an elite young point guard who’s still somehow just 23 years old in Fox. For what it’s worth, Fox is just two years older than Haliburton.

If you believe Fox is your All-Star point guard of the future, why not move Haliburton if you’re Sacramento for a player in Simmons who was All-NBA in 2019-20 and finished second in Defensive Player of the Year voting just last season?

It’s worth considering at least.

Either way, the Kings don’t seem too keen on that idea just yet. They’re probably hoping they can get into the Simmons sweepstakes by offering just disgruntled sharpshooter Buddy Hield and the even more disgruntled Marvin Bagley, who has shown next to nothing as a pro after being the No. 2 pick of 2018’s draft.

