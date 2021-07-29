Trade rumor rankings: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kyle Kuzma and more

It may be unclear to many why the Oklahoma City Thunder would be willing to trade a player as seemingly special as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is, but when looking at it from a broader perspective, such a move could make some sense.

For starters, Gilgeous-Alexander is extension-eligible this offseason and will likely command a max contract based on his age, upside and proven production, something the Thunder may not be willing to doll out yet considering how far away they remain from contention for even a playoff spot.

Moreover, Gilgeous-Alexander, now 23, entering his fourth season and a potential All-Star candidate in 2021-22, doesn’t remotely fit the timeline for an Oklahoma City team still in the midst of a full rebuild. The Thunder don’t have a single other player anywhere near Gilgeous-Alexander, production- or potential-wise.

That’s how a player as promising as the Canadian ball-handler winds up in trade rumors.

And the predominant one this week, that came courtesy of multiple outlets, including BasketballNews and Bleacher Report, is that Oklahoma City offered Gilgeous-Alexander and the No. 6 pick to the Detroit Pistons for the No. 1 pick, and, presumably, a shot at Cade Cunningham, who ironically enough has been compared to Gilgeous-Alexander in the past.

Our own Michael Scotto also reported that Oklahoma City had not included Gilgeous-Alexander in talks with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the No. 3 pick in tonight’s draft… not yet, anyway.

Regardless, it looks like Gilgeous-Alexander could be on the move this offseason, and could wind up on the third team in just four years of his blossoming NBA career, which would be totally shocking considering what a talent he is.

