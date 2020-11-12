Trade rumor rankings: James Harden, Russell Westbrook and more

One of the biggest bombs of the week was the one that came on Tuesday night tying future Hall-of-Famer Chris Paul to a previously unreported potential destination… the Suns.

Although Phoenix got a good season out of Ricky Rubio, who they signed last summer, there’s no doubt that even at 35, Paul would present an upgrade over the man-bunned Spaniard. Alongside a talent like Booker and other young studs like Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges, the addition of Paul might be enough to put Phoenix over the top and get them back into the playoffs for the first time since 2009-10.

A deal between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Suns doesn’t appear to be imminent, but progress appears to have been made between the two parties (via ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim Bontemps):

The Phoenix Suns have had discussions about acquiring All-Star point guard Chris Paul from the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources told ESPN. Talks have been ongoing and have continued to gather traction, but there is no deal imminent, sources said.

The exact parameters of what a deal might look like haven’t been reported, though something like Rubio and Kelly Oubre for Paul would work financially as long as Phoenix isn’t over the cap – something they can avoid by renouncing Aron Baynes’ free-agent rights or not exercising Frank Kaminsky’s team option.

Now, one snag that a potential deal between the two parties could hit, according to John Gambadoro, is that the Thunder might not want to take back multi-year contracts. That would be a problem since Rubio is signed through 2021-22.

Regardless, it’s not like Rubio’s deal is some huge albatross, he’d only be a Thunder player for one season after this one and considering he’s a starter-level talent, Oklahoma City probably wouldn’t have trouble trading him elsewhere after acquiring him.

Nevertheless, we’ll just have to wait and see how this shakes out. We do know one thing, however: A CP3-Booker tandem would be a whole lot of fun to watch.

