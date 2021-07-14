Rumors update: Kawhi Leonard, Ben Simmons and more with Michael Scotto & Yossi Gozlan

Scotto: To me, instead of trading for Sexton, and having to pay him, the Knicks, in my opinion, could go in another direction and look at a guy, for example, like Kelly Oubre as a two-way type of player who’s entering his prime at 25 and you could pair him with RJ Barrett on the wing and the rest of New York’s young core. I think it would be interesting to see what Tom Thibodeau could do with an athletic defender like Oubre if such a pairing like that theoretically came to fruition.

If the Warriors are able to move Andrew Wiggins, their draft picks in the first round this year, and James Wiseman in a package for a star or an upgrade, Golden State could theoretically go over the cap and keep Oubre. If not, they could work out a sign-and-trade. Regarding Oubre, ideally, he doesn’t want to come off the bench, and he wants to be on a team where he can showcase his all-around game with a winning culture.

Gozlan: I just started looking into their payroll next year. With their two draft picks included on top of this roster, they already have a $163 million luxury tax bill, which is almost $340 million in payroll and luxury tax (combined)… I do like Oubre on the Knicks. From all the cap space teams available, it makes the most sense. They can give him something where he gets a big short-term offer because they still might want to roll their cap space to 2022 and he could start for them. They need more offense after they couldn’t get many buckets in the series against the Hawks.

