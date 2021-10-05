USA Today Sports

Training camp battles: The players fighting for NBA jobs

Avery Bradley during Media Day

Training camp battles: The players fighting for NBA jobs

Business

Training camp battles: The players fighting for NBA jobs

October 5, 2021- by

By |

The 2021-22 regular season officially starts on October 19. Until then, all 30 franchises will have busy preseasons not only tuning up for the real thing but also deciding who’s going to complete their rosters.

With 17 spots to fill (15 full-time players plus two two-way players), hopeful non-guaranteed players will have a chance to show why they should make NBA rosters.

Here’s the current situation of all 30 teams in the Association:

Atlanta Hawks

Roster spots available: One full-time

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: Jahlil Okafor, Timothe Luwawu, AJ Lawson and Johnny Hamilton

Boston Celtics

Roster spots available: One full-time, one two-way

Players with partial contract guarantees: Jabari Parker

Players without contract guarantees: Ryan Arcidiacono, Theo Pinson, Garrett Mathews and Juwan Morgan

Brooklyn Nets

Roster spots available: One two-way

Players with partial contract guarantees: DeAndre Bembry

Players without contract guarantees: Devontae Cacok and David Duke

Charlotte Hornets

Roster spots available: None (one full-time player over the limit)

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: DJ Carton, Xavier Sneed

Chicago Bulls

Roster spots available: Two full-time, one two-way

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: Stanley Johnson, Alize Johnson, Tyler Cook, Matt Thomas, Daniel Oturu and Ethan Thompson

Cleveland Cavaliers

Roster spots available: Four full-time, one two-way

Players with partial contract guarantees: Denzel Valentine

Players without contract guarantees: Dean Wade, Mfiondu Kabengele, Tacko Fall, Kyle Guy, Lamar Stevens, Mitch Ballock and RJ Nembhard

Dallas Mavericks

Roster spots available: None

Players with partial contract guarantees: Moses Brown

Players without contract guarantees: Carlik Jones and Feron Hunt

Denver Nuggets

Roster spots available: One full-time

Players with partial contract guarantees: PJ Dozier

Players without contract guarantees: Tarik Black, Davon Reed and Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors

Roster spots available: Two full-time, one two-way

Players with partial contract guarantees: Damion Lee and Gary Payton II

Players without contract guarantees: Avery Bradley, Langston Galloway, Jordan Bell and Mychal Mulder

Houston Rockets

Daishen Nix during Media Day

Roster spots available: None

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: Khyri Thomas, Armoni Brooks and Daishen Nix

Indiana Pacers

Roster spots available: Two full-time

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: Kelan Martin, Nate Hinton, Terry Taylor and Keifer Sykes

Los Angeles Clippers

Roster spots available: One full-time

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: Harry Giles, Isaiah Hartenstein, George King and Moses Wright

Los Angeles Lakers

Roster spots available: Two full-time, one two-way

Players with partial contract guarantees: Austin Reaves

Players without contract guarantees: Cameron Oliver, Chaundee Brown, MacMcClung and Trevelin Queen

Memphis Grizzlies

Roster spots available: One two-way (one full-time player over the limit)

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: Shaq Buchanan and Sean McDermott

Miami Heat

Javonte Smart

Roster spots available: One full-time

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: Micah Potter, Javonte Smart, Dru Smith and DJ Stewart

Milwaukee Bucks

Roster spots available: Two full-time

Players with partial contract guarantees: Georgios Kalaitzaikis

Players without contract guarantees: Johnny O’Bryant, Tremont Waters, Elijah Bryant and Javin DeLaurier

Minnesota Timberwolves

Roster spots available: Two full-time

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: Jaylen Nowell, Chris Silva, Brian Bowen, Isaiah Miller and Matt Lewis

New Orleans Pelicans

Roster spots available: None

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: Wenyen Gabriel, Jared Harper and Zylan Cheatham

New York Knicks

Roster spots available: One full-time, one two-way

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: Wayne Selden, Dwayne Bacon, Aamir Simms and MJ Walker

Oklahoma City Thunder

DJ Wilson during Media Day

Roster spots available: Two full-time

Players with partial contract guarantees: Mamadi Diakite

Players without contract guarantees: Gabriel Deck, DJ Wilson and Rob Edwards

Orlando Magic

Roster spots available: One two-way

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: Admiral Schofield, Jeff Dowtin, Hassani Gravett and Jon Teske

Philadelphia 76ers

Roster spots available: One full-time

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: Shaquille Harrison

Phoenix Suns

Roster spots available: One full-time, two two-way

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: Chasson Randle

Portland Trail Blazers

Roster spots available: Two full-time

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: Patrick Patterson, Marquese Chriss, Quinn Cook and Dennis Smith

Sacramento Kings

Emanuel Terry during Media Day

Roster spots available: One full-time

Players with partial contract guarantees: Chimezie Metu

Players without contract guarantees: Emanuel Terry, Matt Coleman and DJ Steward

San Antonio Spurs

Roster spots available: None (two full-time players over the limit)

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: None

Toronto Raptors

Roster spots available: Three full-time

Players with partial contract guarantees: Sam Dekker, Yuta Watanabe, Isaac Bonga, Freddie Gillespie and Ishmail Wainright

Players without contract guarantees: Reggie Perry

Utah Jazz

Roster spots available: Two full-time, one two-way

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: Marques Bolden, Malik Fitts, Derrick Alston Jr and MaCio Teague

Washington Wizards

Roster spots available: One full-time, one two-way

Players with partial contract guarantees: None

Players without contract guarantees: Jay Huff, Jaime Echenique, Jordan Goodwin and Jordan Schakel

, Business

,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home