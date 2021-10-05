Training camp battles: The players fighting for NBA jobs

The 2021-22 regular season officially starts on October 19. Until then, all 30 franchises will have busy preseasons not only tuning up for the real thing but also deciding who’s going to complete their rosters.
With 17 spots to fill (15 full-time players plus two two-way players), hopeful non-guaranteed players will have a chance to show why they should make NBA rosters.
Here’s the current situation of all 30 teams in the Association:
Atlanta Hawks
Roster spots available: One full-time
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: Jahlil Okafor, Timothe Luwawu, AJ Lawson and Johnny Hamilton
Boston Celtics
Roster spots available: One full-time, one two-way
Players with partial contract guarantees: Jabari Parker
Players without contract guarantees: Ryan Arcidiacono, Theo Pinson, Garrett Mathews and Juwan Morgan
Brooklyn Nets
Roster spots available: One two-way
Players with partial contract guarantees: DeAndre Bembry
Players without contract guarantees: Devontae Cacok and David Duke
Charlotte Hornets
Roster spots available: None (one full-time player over the limit)
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: DJ Carton, Xavier Sneed
Chicago Bulls
Roster spots available: Two full-time, one two-way
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: Stanley Johnson, Alize Johnson, Tyler Cook, Matt Thomas, Daniel Oturu and Ethan Thompson
Cleveland Cavaliers
Roster spots available: Four full-time, one two-way
Players with partial contract guarantees: Denzel Valentine
Players without contract guarantees: Dean Wade, Mfiondu Kabengele, Tacko Fall, Kyle Guy, Lamar Stevens, Mitch Ballock and RJ Nembhard
Dallas Mavericks
Roster spots available: None
Players with partial contract guarantees: Moses Brown
Players without contract guarantees: Carlik Jones and Feron Hunt
Denver Nuggets
Roster spots available: One full-time
Players with partial contract guarantees: PJ Dozier
Players without contract guarantees: Tarik Black, Davon Reed and Matt Ryan
Golden State Warriors
Roster spots available: Two full-time, one two-way
Players with partial contract guarantees: Damion Lee and Gary Payton II
Players without contract guarantees: Avery Bradley, Langston Galloway, Jordan Bell and Mychal Mulder
Houston Rockets
Roster spots available: None
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: Khyri Thomas, Armoni Brooks and Daishen Nix
Indiana Pacers
Roster spots available: Two full-time
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: Kelan Martin, Nate Hinton, Terry Taylor and Keifer Sykes
Los Angeles Clippers
Roster spots available: One full-time
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: Harry Giles, Isaiah Hartenstein, George King and Moses Wright
Los Angeles Lakers
Roster spots available: Two full-time, one two-way
Players with partial contract guarantees: Austin Reaves
Players without contract guarantees: Cameron Oliver, Chaundee Brown, MacMcClung and Trevelin Queen
Memphis Grizzlies
Roster spots available: One two-way (one full-time player over the limit)
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: Shaq Buchanan and Sean McDermott
Miami Heat
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: Micah Potter, Javonte Smart, Dru Smith and DJ Stewart
Milwaukee Bucks
Roster spots available: Two full-time
Players with partial contract guarantees: Georgios Kalaitzaikis
Players without contract guarantees: Johnny O’Bryant, Tremont Waters, Elijah Bryant and Javin DeLaurier
Minnesota Timberwolves
Roster spots available: Two full-time
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: Jaylen Nowell, Chris Silva, Brian Bowen, Isaiah Miller and Matt Lewis
New Orleans Pelicans
Roster spots available: None
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: Wenyen Gabriel, Jared Harper and Zylan Cheatham
New York Knicks
Roster spots available: One full-time, one two-way
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: Wayne Selden, Dwayne Bacon, Aamir Simms and MJ Walker
Oklahoma City Thunder
Players with partial contract guarantees: Mamadi Diakite
Players without contract guarantees: Gabriel Deck, DJ Wilson and Rob Edwards
Orlando Magic
Roster spots available: One two-way
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: Admiral Schofield, Jeff Dowtin, Hassani Gravett and Jon Teske
Philadelphia 76ers
Roster spots available: One full-time
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: Shaquille Harrison
Phoenix Suns
Roster spots available: One full-time, two two-way
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: Chasson Randle
Portland Trail Blazers
Roster spots available: Two full-time
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: Patrick Patterson, Marquese Chriss, Quinn Cook and Dennis Smith
Sacramento Kings
Roster spots available: One full-time
Players with partial contract guarantees: Chimezie Metu
Players without contract guarantees: Emanuel Terry, Matt Coleman and DJ Steward
San Antonio Spurs
Roster spots available: None (two full-time players over the limit)
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: None
Toronto Raptors
Roster spots available: Three full-time
Players with partial contract guarantees: Sam Dekker, Yuta Watanabe, Isaac Bonga, Freddie Gillespie and Ishmail Wainright
Players without contract guarantees: Reggie Perry
Utah Jazz
Roster spots available: Two full-time, one two-way
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: Marques Bolden, Malik Fitts, Derrick Alston Jr and MaCio Teague
Washington Wizards
Roster spots available: One full-time, one two-way
Players with partial contract guarantees: None
Players without contract guarantees: Jay Huff, Jaime Echenique, Jordan Goodwin and Jordan Schakel