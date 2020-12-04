NBA training camp invitees to watch as they battle for roster spots

Players vying to make an NBA roster will have a harder time this year. Teams only have a short amount of time to make important decisions.

Unlike in previous seasons, players will not be able to compete in the annual summer league tournament. This is where many past prospects have stood out because impressive performances on the court are often more convincing than during practices.

There may be fewer training camp battles than one would expect from a typical offseason because there were simply fewer invitations than ever before.

Even further, NBA training camps opened on December 1 and preseason games begin on December 11. With such a short turnaround time to get to know who is who and what is what, it may be even more of a challenge to determine who deserves serious consideration.

However, there are still some interesting battles for roster spots that are on the horizon that will be worth monitoring.