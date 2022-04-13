NBA Twitter reacts to Wolves making the playoffs: 'Minnesota just won the chip 🤣'

With a thrilling 104-109 win in the play-in tournament over the Los Angeles Clippers, the Minnesota Timberwolves clinched the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and made the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2018.
Here are the best tweets from last night’s play-in game, which heavily feature the trash-talking Patrick Beverley:
Pat Bev in the locker room right now pic.twitter.com/AYTy2eK4HM
— #RingerNBA (@ringernba) April 13, 2022
Pretty legendary Pat Bev performance
— Anchorage Man (@SethPartnow) April 13, 2022
TWOLVES WIN THE PLAY-IN
PAT BEV'S REACTION TO BEATING HIS FORMER TEAM 🤣🔥 pic.twitter.com/s55sYTcJLL
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 13, 2022
Congrats to the Minnesota Timberwolves on winning the 2022 NBA Championship 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TDJYJGF2IT
— Guru (@DrGuru_) April 13, 2022
Patrick Beverley bringing WWE showmanship to the NBA I love it 🤣🤣🤣
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 13, 2022
Pat Bev after beating the Clippers pic.twitter.com/vlyfNFQFfF
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 13, 2022
😂😂
— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 13, 2022
Lol alright, we’ve gotta chill on the play-in game scorer’s table celebrations 😂
— Benjamin Cruz (@cruzkontrol) April 13, 2022
Pat Bev winning a play in game pic.twitter.com/jWIcjuJ7IG
— Overtime (@overtime) April 13, 2022
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 13, 2022
Patrick Beverley’s teams have made the playoffs every single year of his career when he’s healthy. pic.twitter.com/ApEqr987NA
— StatMuse (@statmuse) April 13, 2022
Paul George on Patrick Beverley's antics: "It's all for show. It's for the crowd. I love it. I miss it, he doing it on our side. Because it's contagious."
— Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) April 13, 2022
DLo: “we aren’t excited we are supposed to be here”
Pat Bev: pic.twitter.com/cMpmArchfI
— NoahBasketball⛷ (@NoahsNBATweets) April 13, 2022
Patrick Beverley and Dillon Brooks are about to be in the same playoff series.
— Chris Herrington (@ChrisHerrington) April 13, 2022
Minnesota gonna build Patrick Beverley a damn statue for one Play-In win and I ain’t even mad at it.
— J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) April 13, 2022
Pat Beverley when he gotta guard Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/e4O5xtEZ51
— Kofie (@Kofie) April 13, 2022
patrick beverley’s ability to make himself the main character is incredible
— alex (@steven_lebron) April 13, 2022
Patrick Beverley to Tyronn Lue: "See y'all in the Western Conference Finals."
— Law Murray ☔️ (@LawMurrayTheNU) April 13, 2022
Wait until Patrick Beverley finds out he didn’t win the championship tonight.
— Frank Isola (@TheFrankIsola) April 13, 2022
I can't believe i'm watching a Patrick Beverley legacy game pic.twitter.com/kpKAzN6v8W
— manav (@thespacewetch) April 13, 2022
Minnesota just won the chip 🤣🤣🤣
— kuz (@kylekuzma) April 13, 2022
