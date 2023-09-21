NBA Twitter reacts to Buddy Hield trade rumors: 'The Bucks need him'

According to Shams Charania, Buddy Hield and the Indiana Pacers have started dialogue to work on finding a potential trade with another team after extension talks stalled out.
Which team can land Hield this offseason? We present six potential destinations that make sense.
That said, here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the latest developments and rumors in the league.
Lakers: finally have a stable roster
Pacers: Buddy Hield is finally available for trade
Oh the irony pic.twitter.com/uU6QQSPQsN
— Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) September 21, 2023
MILWAUKEE BUCK
— Dalton Sell (@sell_dalton) September 20, 2023
He’s a Laker.
— Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) September 20, 2023
Would be a really nice fit with the Bucks
— Brett Usher (@UsherNBA) September 20, 2023
Rockets need a shooter. pic.twitter.com/lcu0yasRWH
— ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) September 21, 2023
Shouldn’t see any LAL fans on here talking about Buddy Hield after the offseason yall just had, let that ship sail.
— Niko (@nikotaughtyou) September 21, 2023
there’s nothing the Lakers can realistically offer that makes sense for Buddy Hield btw
— csb (@itsCSB__) September 21, 2023
I’m so serious when I say let buddy hield to the lakers go man😭 leave it in the past
— Never Take An L🤷🏽♂️ (@Nezzzooo) September 21, 2023
Where should Buddy Hield go?
— 242Boss (@242Boss1) September 21, 2023
There is a real case that Buddy Hield is the 2nd-best 3-point shooter in the NBA.
Outside of Steph, there are only 12 times in history where a player has averaged 40% from 3 on at least 8 3PA/G for a season.
Buddy has AVERAGED 40.3% from 3 on 8.3 3PA/G OVER THE LAST SIX SEASONS
— Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) September 21, 2023
The #Rockets bench with Buddy Hield>>>
(Jersey swap: @RocketsEdits) pic.twitter.com/PucQWO9Xbc
— Bradeaux (@BradeauxNBA) September 21, 2023
3 players that seem guaranteed to be traded this year:
1. Damian Lillard
2. James Harden
3. Buddy Hield
Anyone else you’d say will 100% get moved?
— Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) September 20, 2023
Buddy Hield going to win somebody a playoff game. He has more to give. https://t.co/KZwnwMZDTk
— Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 (@JoshEberley) September 20, 2023
NBA twitter is gonna lose it when the Lakers trade Cam Reddish and 20 piece McNugget for Buddy Hield
— NBA Shane (@Shane00) September 20, 2023
Buddy Hield wants a trade
Before Nets fans get hot and bothered, remember he would be the oldest guy on the team
— Doug Norrie (@DougNorrie) September 20, 2023
When the Boston Celtics drafted Jaylen Brown, a poll of Celtics fans would have preferred at the time (no order):
Buddy Hield
Dragan Bender
Jamal Murray
Kris Dunn https://t.co/MEl3hv4bNe
— Dan Kelley (@DanKelley66) September 20, 2023
Halliburton assist numbers dropping when Buddy Hield leaves pic.twitter.com/rnRkQcV2uA
— ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) September 20, 2023
I think some people are failing to realize the echelon the Buddy Hield is in when it comes to shooting a basketball
— Coopz (@Coopz___) September 20, 2023
The Pacers moving Buddy Hield is the best way to open up playing time for Bennedict Mathurin and Andrew Nembhard!
— Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) September 20, 2023
Pelinka after that 15 team Dame trade leads to Buddy Hield being a Laker pic.twitter.com/GjRvJuSD4X
— confused (@coinssglobal) September 20, 2023
D'Angelo Russell > Buddy Hield
I hope this helps
— LakersSpin (@LakersSpin) September 20, 2023
Tired: Buddy Hield is the shooter that the Bucks need
Wired: Buddy Hield is the salary filler that the Bucks need to do an Andrew Nembhard deal https://t.co/1mRGwGVqgQ
— Frank Madden (@fmaddenNBA) September 20, 2023
The Bucks, Mavs, Raptors, Magic, Lakers, Heat, Pistons, man — pretty much any team could use a Buddy Hield.
It’s just a matter of what it takes to acquire a 30-year-old sharpshooter on an expiring deal.
— Esfandiar Baraheni (@JustEsBaraheni) September 20, 2023