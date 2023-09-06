NBA Twitter reacts to Christian Wood signing with Lakers: 'Rob Pelinka we owe you an apology'

NBA Twitter reacts to Christian Wood signing with Lakers: 'Rob Pelinka we owe you an apology'

Social Media

NBA Twitter reacts to Christian Wood signing with Lakers: 'Rob Pelinka we owe you an apology'

September 6, 2023- by

By |

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Christian Wood has signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The former Mavs player decided to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis in LA, and Lakers fans seemed excited to have him.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the latest free agency signing in the league.

, , , , Social Media

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home