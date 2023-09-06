NBA Twitter reacts to Christian Wood signing with Lakers: 'Rob Pelinka we owe you an apology'

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Christian Wood has signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.
The former Mavs player decided to join LeBron James and Anthony Davis in LA, and Lakers fans seemed excited to have him.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the latest free agency signing in the league.
Gabe Vincent
Taurean Prince
Cam Reddish
Jaxson Hayes
Christian Wood
Re-signed Rui Hachimura
Re-signed D'Angelo Russell
Re-signed Austin Reaves
Lakers offseason. 🔥👀 pic.twitter.com/IA9iVYV7k1
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 6, 2023
Players with 20+ PPG and 2+ BPG as starters last season:
— Christian Wood
— Anthony Davis
Now, they’re teammates. pic.twitter.com/9WcD3GKm9M
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 6, 2023
My favorite part of the Christian Wood signing is that it probably means the end of LeBron James, small-ball center.
Those lineups just asked way too much of him on both ends of the floor. Between Wood and Hayes, the Lakers should always have a usable big even when AD is hurt.
— Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) September 6, 2023
"Ok ok… hold him. Hold his a*s… That guy is trouble. Hold him down."
LeBron James asking Marc Gasol to front Christian Wood on a free throw during a Lakers-Rockets game back in 2021.
Now they are teammates 🗣pic.twitter.com/utEV4xrsWL
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 6, 2023
Christian Wood has agreed on a two-year deal with the Lakers, team sources confirm to @jovanbuha.
Here's a look at the potential L.A. lineup… pic.twitter.com/a6dXsLPzUH
— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 6, 2023
"Ok ok… hold him. Hold his a*s… That guy is trouble. Hold him down."
LeBron James asking Marc Gasol to front Christian Wood on a free throw during a Lakers-Rockets game back in 2021.
Now they are teammates 🗣pic.twitter.com/utEV4xrsWL
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 6, 2023
Over the last 6+ months, the Lakers added:
D’Angelo Russell
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Jalen Hood-Schifino
Gabe Vincent
Taurean Prince
Cam Reddish
Jaxson Hayes
Christian Wood
The only rotation player LA gave up was Russ Westbrook and LA traded away just 1 first-round pick
— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 6, 2023
LAKERS UPDATED ROSTER
PG: D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino
SG: Austin Reaves, Max Christie
SF: LeBron James, Cam Reddish, Taurean Prince, Maxwell Lewis
PF: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt
C: Anthony Davis, Christian Wood, Jaxson Hayes
ROB PELINKA IS RUNNING… pic.twitter.com/8UonHNElB6
— Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) September 6, 2023
Christian Wood has his flaws but given the Lakers needs, the current market, and the price tag you couldn't ask for a better outcome.
— Trevor Lane (@Trevor_Lane) September 6, 2023
LAKERS REPLACED WENYEN GABRIEL WITH CHRISTIAN WOOD
LEAGUE IS FINISHED 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/ZQnEz8Ts4K
— † (@HoodiHachimura) September 6, 2023
LeBron made Thomas Bryant look like Peak SHAQ
Christian Wood project will be a sight to see #wewillbethere pic.twitter.com/MowDcxCYyC
— † (@HoodiHachimura) September 6, 2023
PG: D’Angelo | Gabe Vincent | Jalen Hood-Schifino
SG: Austin Reaves | Max Christie
SF: LeBron | Cam Reddish | Taurean Prince | Maxwell Lewis
PF: Rui Hachimura | Jarred Vanderbilt
C: Anthony Davis | Christian Wood | Jaxson Hayes
ROB PELINKA WE OWE YOU AN APOLOGY pic.twitter.com/IdwpMX9fV1
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 6, 2023
Congrats to Rob Pelinka for signing Christian Wood, who averaged 17&7 last yr and has shot 38% from 3 over last 4 yrs. Now if the Lakers can just get the NBA's all-time leading scorer to score in 4th quarters of playoff games …
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 6, 2023
Lakers depth:
Christian Wood
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Rui Hachimura
Cam Reddish
Taurean Prince
Austin Reaves
Gabe Vincent
D’Angelo Russell
Max Christie
Jaxson Hayes
Top __ team out west. pic.twitter.com/MEkvfRGYCJ
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 6, 2023
Wait…. WHAT??? Lakers land Christian Wood???? pic.twitter.com/wi8CbM62Ob
— LakeShowHoopsᴾᴴ (@LakeShowHoopsPH) September 6, 2023
Christian Wood is about to completely open up the Lakers offensive playbook
— Sean “Spaces” Davis (@Sean_Davi) September 6, 2023
Western Conference contenders after the Lakers added Christian Wood pic.twitter.com/zmxTT3WBtw
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 6, 2023
Heat fans losing sleep over Christian Wood? Don’t get me wrong would’ve been a good add but let’s not act like he can move the needle 😭 pic.twitter.com/JRdrYHrHDv
— Jai (@Jai_305_) September 6, 2023
Kelly Oubre seeing Christian Wood signed with the Lakers pic.twitter.com/8cAzBIjMQg
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 6, 2023
LAKERS NBA 2K24 RATINGS
LeBron James 96
Anthony Davis 93
D’Angelo Russell 82
Austin Reaves 82
Christian Wood 82
Jarred Vanderbilt 79
Rui Hachimura 79
Gabe Vincent 75
Jaxson Hayes 75
Taurean Prince 75… pic.twitter.com/Dw5IMbUnJl
— Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) September 6, 2023
Who I hope Christian Wood becomes for the Lakers: pic.twitter.com/aAytwHwqqG
— Lakers Legacy (@LakersLegacyPod) September 6, 2023
Why did Christian Wood and Danny Green both randomly sign at 11:15 PM on this random Tuesday after weeks of nothing happening in the NBA
— 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) September 6, 2023
Lakers added a 6’10 PF/Center that averages 16.7 points, 7 rebounds, and 38% from 3PT for his career. Christian Wood is a legit stretch big. I really like this signing.
— Laker Central (@LakerCentral365) September 6, 2023
D’Angelo Russell
Austin Reaves
LeBron James
Jarred Vanderbilt
Anthony Davis
Gabe Vincent
Max Christie
Taurean Prince
Rui Hachimura
Christian Wood
Cam Reddish
Jaxson Hayes
we going 82-0 pic.twitter.com/dTEJsn2SEV
— . (@LakerFan1234000) September 6, 2023
I have many questions regarding Christian Wood and the Lakers. Many, MANY, M… A… N… Y… questions. AK
— Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) September 6, 2023
The Lakers have had recent success signing veterans to minimum deals (Malik Monk and Dennis Schröder) that led to better contracts elsewhere.
Now Christian Wood gets that same opportunity in Hollywood … while the Lakers land a free agent whom they've coveted all summer.
— Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 6, 2023
Jaxson Hayes or Christian Wood
Who should be the Lakers primary backup center? pic.twitter.com/S6KZTbLuoQ
— Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) September 6, 2023
Christian Wood not being picked up until September is crazy.
A team gave up a first for him a year ago.
— i. adan (@Imman_Adan) September 6, 2023