NBA Twitter reacts to Donovan Mitchell being traded to Cleveland: "Donovan will be a Knick this summer"

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Donovan Mitchell has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps.
As expected, NBA Twitter exploded following the ‘Spida’ news to Cleveland.
That Donovan Mitchell / Darius Garland P-R with Evan Mobley combo is ridiculous!!! 👀👀👀 #Cavs
— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 1, 2022
Knicks fans: “Donovan Mitchell will be a Knick this summer” pic.twitter.com/qhylX6cOUG
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 1, 2022
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Isaac Okoro
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Ricky Rubio
Jarrett Allen
Kevin Love
— TrashTalk (@TrashTalk_fr) September 1, 2022
Utah traded Donovan Mitchell for “We got Donovan Mitchell at home”
— Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) September 1, 2022
Donovan Mitchell is a Cleveland Cavalier. This is real life.
— Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 1, 2022
Say something about the Donovan Mitchell trade.
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 1, 2022
Word was New York's final, best offer for Donovan Mitchell included two unprotected first-round picks. Cleveland's ultimate package features three, plus two pick swaps that are also unprotected, sources said. Utah always made it clear they were hunting for future draft capital.
— Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) September 1, 2022
My biggest question about this deal: Does Donovan Mitchell want to be in Cleveland?
— Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) September 1, 2022
How the Cavs left that meeting with the Jazz after the Donovan Mitchell trade pic.twitter.com/XF5iFsHJxZ
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) September 1, 2022
They essentially just threw donovan mitchell on top of the regular roster Boi what the hail Boi 😭😭🤦🏾
— Dom2K (That Dom Guy) (@Dom_2k) September 1, 2022
Donovan Mitchell
Darius Garland
Isaac Okoro
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Caris LeVert
Kevin Love
Cavs are a problem. 🔥🔥🔥
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 1, 2022
Is it too soon to say that the Knicks did the right thing here not caving in for Donovan Mitchell? Hard to pass on a star on the market – particularly a high-scoring one from NY – but if it was going to cost Barrett and Ainge demanding a bucket of picks, too high a price.
— Steve Popper (@StevePopper) September 1, 2022
Knicks fans: “Donovan Mitchell will be on the New York Knicks”
Cavaliers: pic.twitter.com/xENuz8STwT
— DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) September 1, 2022
Knicks fans when they see they didn't get Donovan Mitchellpic.twitter.com/3XyTmYhg1B
— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) September 1, 2022
My initial thought is that Utah is relying on Donovan Mitchell possibly leaving Cleveland in 3 years.
For right now, this is a home run trade for Cleveland.
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) September 1, 2022
If the Knicks had traded for Donovan Mitchell, it would’ve been called an overpay
Now that they didn’t get him, they’ll get called a poverty franchise #KnicksForClicks
— KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) September 1, 2022
The Cavs starting lineup this season:
• Darius Garland ⭐️
• Donovan Mitchell ⭐️
• Isaac Okoro
• Evan Mobley (ROY finalist)
• Jarrett Allen ⭐️
Their oldest starter is only 25 years old 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VlyKg9r9UM
— SB Nation (@SBNation) September 1, 2022
Knicks Fans watching Donovan Mitchell go to the Cavs pic.twitter.com/gzwaupm4mK
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) September 1, 2022
Fill in the blanks:
The Cavaliers have a top ____ backcourt AND a top ____ frontcourt in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/7jnQPVrCFf
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 1, 2022
For Gobert:
– Beverley
– Beasley
– Vanderbilt
– Bolmaro
– Kessler
– 4 1sts
– 1 Swap
For Donovan:
– Sexton
– Markkanen
– Agbaji
– 3 1sts
– 2 Swaps
The Utah Jazz getting more for Rudy Gobert than they did for Donovan Mitchell is not something I saw happening. What an offseason.
— Josh Reynolds (@JoshReynolds24) September 1, 2022
Rudy Gobert + Donovan Mitchell = First round playoff exits.
Rudy Gobert + Donovan Mitchell = Sexton, Markkanen, Agbaji, Beasley, Beverly, Bolmaro, Kessler, Vanderbilt, 7 1st round picks, 3 pick-swaps.
— Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) September 1, 2022
Donovan Mitchell after thinking he was gonna go to New York and now he’s moving to Cleveland pic.twitter.com/doQp6OcH2u
— 6 Seasons and a Moving Screen (@NBAGreendale) September 1, 2022
Danny Ainge is a spiteful asshole and part of him probably didn’t want to give Donovan Mitchell what he wanted. The Knicks could have matched that package and then some, I’m sorry.
— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) September 1, 2022
donovan mitchell went from living in utah to living in ohio pic.twitter.com/qONklkia3K
— . (@rubythevalley) September 1, 2022
who the Cavs think Donovan Mitchell is pic.twitter.com/jhNJX2VdSu
— LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) September 1, 2022
Knicks fans seeing Donovan Mitchell get traded to the Cavaliers pic.twitter.com/DW3zILtSHX
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 1, 2022
Donovan Mitchell going from living in Utah to living in Cleveland. Thats tough
— Lyés (@LyesBouzidi10) September 1, 2022
Talking heads yesterday:
"Even if the Knicks get Donovan Mitchell, they'll still be an 8 seed, so NY would be stupid if they traded a lot for him."
Talking heads today:
"LOLKnicks!!! Those bums screwed up again! They weren't willing to trade picks and players for Mitchell?!??"
— Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) September 1, 2022
How many teams better than Cleveland going into 2022-23?
— HoopsHype (@hoopshype) September 1, 2022
Social Media, Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell, NBA, Utah Jazz