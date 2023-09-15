NBA Twitter reacts to Dwight Howard, Warriors meeting: 'They really think he's the missing piece'

NBA Twitter reacts to Dwight Howard, Warriors meeting: 'They really think he's the missing piece'

Social Media

NBA Twitter reacts to Dwight Howard, Warriors meeting: 'They really think he's the missing piece'

September 15, 2023- by

By |

According to Shams Charania, eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard is set to meet with the Golden State Warriors next week.

Per the same report, the team has been exploring signing a reserve veteran big man, and Howard may be the option.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the reported meeting that’s set to take place next week.

, , , Social Media

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home