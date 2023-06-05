NBA Twitter reacts to Heat stunning Denver in Game 2: 'We got a series'

The Miami Heat stunned the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, winning 111-108 and tying the series 1-1.
Miami was down eight points to start the fourth, but they turned it around with Duncan Robinson catching fire in the first minutes of the final period.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Miami’s comeback.
Bucks fans Knicks fans Celtics fans watching Nuggets fans lose to the Heat the same exact way pic.twitter.com/NOmmYHLGUX
— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) June 5, 2023
Dunc(him) Robinson 😤 pic.twitter.com/wzhcDAKbc0
— Hollywood Mitch (@MitchHollywood) June 5, 2023
MIAMI WINS GAME 2 🔥
The Heat tie the series at 1-1 pic.twitter.com/3Hlt9Pj8j6
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 5, 2023
Miami did it. Incredible performance by the Heat—especially Bam Adebayo. We got a series folks
— Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 5, 2023
Heat in 6.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 5, 2023
Gave Vincent tonight:
23 PTS
8-12 FG
4-6 3P
Led the Heat in scoring. pic.twitter.com/nov6OxD5Xl
— StatMuse (@statmuse) June 5, 2023
Spo and Pat Riley after the Heat stole Game 2 pic.twitter.com/ZssZOYJEW6
— Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 5, 2023
Put the trophy at half court and make the scoreboard bigger/feel like the finals
— Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) June 5, 2023
Two absolutely horrible ref calls in this quarter. Be better fellas
— George Karl (@CoachKarl22) June 5, 2023
That look by Gabe Vincent 😭 The disrespect
pic.twitter.com/2FiYfGx1hB
— Mink Flow (@currypistonn) June 5, 2023
The Lakers are the only team to get swept by the Nuggets. pic.twitter.com/JS72b2DDH4
— BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) June 5, 2023
Four biggest plays of the game:
1. No call on Jimmy Butler stepping out of bound on Gabe's 3PT
2. KCP fouls two three point shooters for no reason
3. Clear missed goaltending on Murray's layup
4. Out of bounds off of Strus gets called on Jokic
Three point loss
— Swipa (@SwipaCam) June 5, 2023
the miami heat heading home for the finals with home court advantage: pic.twitter.com/BWbzCe4xIs
— alex (@steven_lebron) June 5, 2023
Heat in the 4Q: pic.twitter.com/9eKWcl0VGo
— Nicks0wn17 🎬🖋️🥸 (@NickS0wn17) June 5, 2023
The Lakers with the “GOAT” and best defensive player in the NBA couldn’t steal a game off the Nuggets, but the 8th seed Heat did
— َ (@FeelLikeDrew) June 5, 2023
Jimmy butler defense on the last play won’t be talked about at all but wow clamped Murray
— J 🦌 (@Jayxce) June 5, 2023
there’s nothing the heat seem to love more than walking into someone else’s house and yelling and flipping over furniture
i love them
— Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) June 5, 2023
#NBAFinals You thought the Nuggets were going to sweep the Heat? pic.twitter.com/24HVi8DzrI
— Brooklyn Gaucho (@brooklyngaucho1) June 5, 2023
Gabe Vincent vs. Nikola Jokic in Game 2 pic.twitter.com/q33nTo909P
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 5, 2023
Gabe Vincent drawing fouls like pic.twitter.com/2iPY1LqFSg
— Ryan Greene 📷 (@RyanGreeneDNVR) June 5, 2023
Jokic had 41 and the Heat gave up a 40-14 run and THEY STILL WON IN DENVER lmao
— jeremy taché (@jeremytache) June 5, 2023
Jokic tonight pic.twitter.com/3pFk8ZRRYF
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 5, 2023
Nikola Jokic has scored 40+ points three times in these playoffs. Denver is 0-3 in those games. Nuggets have only lost four games all playoffs. They're at their best when everyone's cooking.
— Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) June 5, 2023
Bam Adebayo is definitely undervalued by a lot of fans
— KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) June 5, 2023
The role players with an insane game 2 for the Miami Heat
But man what a game for Bam Adebayo
Both ends, full control
— Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) June 5, 2023
Jimmy Butler already wearing “3 more” shirt 💀pic.twitter.com/OBmnUax3e9
— Buhownz (@Demar305) June 5, 2023
Jimmy Butler switching on Jamal Murray after bricking that shot was so fire.
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 5, 2023
First Nuggets loss at home since March 30
– Aaron Rodgers was still a Packer
– UConn only had 4 National Titles
– Arsenal didn’t bottle the Premier league yet
– the Miami Heat were 40-37 pic.twitter.com/jcWmhFMUQt
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 5, 2023
That was the Denver Nuggets’ first loss in 4 weeks 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xodnT4zs8A
— Guru (@DrGuru_) June 5, 2023