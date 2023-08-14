NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden's tirade against Daryl Morey: 'Morey was bringing a knife to a gun fight'

James Harden dropped a nuclear bomb during his China tour against Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey:
James Harden on his China tour: “Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.” 😳 pic.twitter.com/oYdzB77Oah
— Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) August 14, 2023
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the news.
Harden: I wish you weren't a liar!
Morey: I didn't lie, James.
Harden: I wish you weren't a liar!
Morey: I wish you wouldn't call me a liar! pic.twitter.com/cbxtLVAM2M
— J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) August 14, 2023
When the Sixers said they were shutting down James Harden trade talks, it looked like Daryl Morey was digging in to play hard ball.
Just a day or two later, now it looks like Morey was bringing a knife to a gun fight. https://t.co/MQQBNBEji0 pic.twitter.com/KsVgV43KMa
— Joel Rush (@JoelRushNBA) August 14, 2023
🤣 Damn! Good morn, happy Monday y’all https://t.co/jF41TZPCMy pic.twitter.com/igjC41Vyi9
— Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) August 14, 2023
No one is "right" in this whole Harden/Morey situation. Feels like both are more wrong than right. Maybe Harden was lied to, and he at least feels that he was. But dude basically quit on the Rockets and Nets, so his hands aren't exactly clean here either. What a mess.
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) August 14, 2023
The Sermon of the Beatitudes, by James Tissot, 1886-96 pic.twitter.com/OYC63wr4gb
— ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) August 14, 2023
Daryl Morey when he sees the James Harden quote pic.twitter.com/paoTSGBNCo
— NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) August 14, 2023
James Harden to Daryl Morey pic.twitter.com/NB1SM3HQRk
— Kofie (@Kofie) August 14, 2023
Joel Embiid checking Twitter right now pic.twitter.com/CJBYdVRdD8
— Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) August 14, 2023
I’ve been saying that both James Harden and Daryl Morey are overrated for so long that I don’t know what side to pick. pic.twitter.com/seSD2nlGgD
— Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) August 14, 2023
Here’s the CBA language for Withholding Services:
Withholding services: A player who withholds playing services called for by a Player Contract for more than thirty (30) days after the start of the last Season covered by his Player Contract shall be deemed not to have… https://t.co/EEJkn73LZG
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) August 14, 2023
Daryl Morey to James harden pic.twitter.com/OPiIU4dGRl
— 𝙻̷𝚞̷𝚜̷ 📯 (@Theylovelus) August 14, 2023
Sixers offseasons are undefeated. pic.twitter.com/ExAKfHF7fe
— Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) August 14, 2023