NBA Twitter reacts to Jarred Vanderbilt's Lakers extension: 'Team-friendly deal'

NBA Twitter reacts to Jarred Vanderbilt's Lakers extension: 'Team-friendly deal'

Social Media

NBA Twitter reacts to Jarred Vanderbilt's Lakers extension: 'Team-friendly deal'

September 15, 2023- by

By |

According to multiple reports, Jarred Vanderbilt has signed a four-year, $48M extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.

After a busy offseason for Rob Pelinka, the Lakers now project to have seven players earning ten figures next season.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Vanderbilt’s extension with LA’s team.

, , , Social Media

, , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home