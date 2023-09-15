NBA Twitter reacts to Jarred Vanderbilt's Lakers extension: 'Team-friendly deal'

According to multiple reports, Jarred Vanderbilt has signed a four-year, $48M extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.
After a busy offseason for Rob Pelinka, the Lakers now project to have seven players earning ten figures next season.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Vanderbilt’s extension with LA’s team.
Nice contract for both sides, Vanderbilt is a good role player and at worse it's a tradeable contract down the road https://t.co/vU0USegc2y
— Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) September 15, 2023
First Austin Reaves and now Jarred Vanderbilt are on EXTREMELY team friendly deals. Great move by the Lakers and I’m happy to see Vando in the purple and gold for the foreseeable future! https://t.co/7d9VmjxtSE
— Josh (@josh2saint) September 15, 2023
ROB PELINKA'S 2023 OFF-SEASON (UPDATED)
Extended Anthony Davis (3 yrs $168M)
Extended Jarred Vanderbilt (4 yrs $48M)
Re-signed Austin Reaves (4 yrs $54M)
Re-signed Rui Hachimura (3 yrs $51M)
Re-signed D'Angelo Russell (2 yrs $37M)
Signed Gabe Vincent (3 yrs $33M)
Signed… pic.twitter.com/meeBRJePaF
— Lakers Lead (@LakersLead) September 15, 2023
The Lakers lock up a great defensive wing in Jarred Vanderbilt for at least 3 years.
Too much talk about his offense. Vanderbilt is great at the thing he's paid to be great at.
Another W for the Lakers. https://t.co/8LkgO6DZbw
— JDJackson (@TheWestWolfPod) September 15, 2023
Jarred Vanderbilt last season:
7.9 PPG
7.5 RPG
1.1 SPG
54.8 FG%
Four more years as a Laker. pic.twitter.com/n2qYyQ85X6
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 15, 2023
people fr calling $12 million/year an overpay
sure his offensive skillset is limited but a guy like Vanderbilt is 100% someone you’d want on your team and he proved that in the playoffs
— zeb (@zebulunalford_) September 15, 2023
The Lakers have done some good work this offseason. That Jarred Vanderbilt extension is a really solid value. Only one of their signings was kind of questionable to me.
(If you think that's foreshadowing on an upcoming article, you would be correct!)
— Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 15, 2023
Overpaid
— ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) September 15, 2023
Just give us the chip already
— 𝗛𝗼.𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗙𝗮𝘁 (@HoYouFatWrld) September 15, 2023
GOOD MORNING WORLD pic.twitter.com/sMXe0N1l3p
— 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) September 15, 2023
He does exactly what the Lakers need. Good signing.
— BullsKickAss (@Bullskickass) September 15, 2023
He got 0 offense 😭
— KT (@KT_3410) September 15, 2023
Man we are in the dog days of the NBA off-season man, getting worked up over a Jarred Vanderbilt extension lmao
Need the season to start or a Dame trade ASAP
— Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) September 15, 2023
Jarred Vanderbilt is locked up now to? We went from having no future, no assets… to having it all. The Lakers present and future is looking very bright. https://t.co/VD3gItaGBE pic.twitter.com/bJBLqIrw8M
— Con (@DaConstrict) September 15, 2023
Jarred Vanderbilt with a four-year, $48 million extension with the Lakers.
Many criticized his decision to enter the draft after one year at Kentucky in 2018, playing just 14 games.
Five NBA seasons later, with a newly inked extension, he has proved he made the right decision. https://t.co/X9xh1jUA1l
— Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) September 15, 2023
Jarred Vanderbilt can’t be traded for six months, which runs past the trade deadline. So the Lakers can’t trade him this season if they wanted to. https://t.co/gDhoVVczQj
— Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) September 15, 2023
Add Jared Vanderbilt to the list of incredibly solid contracts negotiated by the Lakers FO this offseason.
Austin Reaves
Rui Hachimura
Jarred Vanderbilt
Gabe Vincent
Combined $50M of salary next season ($171M in totality).
Very impressive work. https://t.co/uJUDhQf8Y1
— Lauren Gunn (@TheLaurenGunn) September 15, 2023
Nice contract for both sides, Vanderbilt is a good role player and at worse it's a tradeable contract down the road https://t.co/vU0USegc2y
— Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) September 15, 2023