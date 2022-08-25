NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers trading for Patrick Beverley: 'Pat Bev should start over Westbrook'

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers have traded Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Patrick Beverley.
Pat Bev will be teaming up with LeBron James and (maybe) his old-time rival Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles to try and bring the Lakers back to the playoffs this upcoming season.
As one can expect, NBA Twitter exploded following the reports, focusing on the Beverley and Westbrook dynamic in L.A.
"Pat Bev trick y'all man. … He just running around, doing nothing"
Russell Westbrook and Pat Beverley are now teammates in L.A. 😬
(via @MarkBermanFox26)pic.twitter.com/fMERNm4L5m
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 25, 2022
Patrick Beverley and Russ being teammates is absolutely psychotic.
— Mike Vigil (@protectedpick) August 25, 2022
Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook on the same team: https://t.co/4iPxNePuZk pic.twitter.com/FcaJjqIIrT
— Brandon Rahbar (@BrandonRahbar) August 25, 2022
When you think you’re getting Kyrie Irving and you end up with Patrick Beverley
— Cody Mallory (@RealCodyMallory) August 25, 2022
Patrick Beverley’s teams have made the playoffs every single year of his career when he’s healthy.
Can the Lakers keep up the streak? pic.twitter.com/PqJkWcCr5X
— StatMuse (@statmuse) August 25, 2022
Patrick Beverley is a great, great start for the Lakers.
He isn't enough. A Russ trade is still absolutely necessary.
If the Lakers can run out a starting five of Beverley-Hield-James-Davis-Turner, they'll be in great shape. That's their best-case outcome.
— Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) August 25, 2022
Patrick Beverley is a 37.8% career 3-point shooter.
That makes him the best shooter on the Lakers. The next highest career 3-point percentage on the team belongs to Kendrick Nunn at 36.4%
— Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) August 25, 2022
LeBron James
Anthony Davis
Russell Westbrook
Patrick Beverley
Thomas Bryant
Kendrick Nunn
Austin Reaves
Lonnie Walker
Troy Brown Jr
Juan Toscano-Anderson
Damian Jones
What do you think of the Lakers? 👀
— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 25, 2022
Russell Westbrook after hearing Patrick Beverley is now on the lakers pic.twitter.com/MZ2xGOamEB
— Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) August 25, 2022
The Lakers adding Patrick Beverley to a locker room with Russell Westbrook in it pic.twitter.com/deq8KyiIzs
— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) August 25, 2022
Patrick Beverley did this to the Lakers only to get traded to LA pic.twitter.com/nnePepPTao
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) August 25, 2022
TL sleep? No?
Patrick Beverley should start over Westbrook pic.twitter.com/kZVMlJs7NN
— BSOLZ (@BSOLZ_) August 25, 2022
Westbrook and Patrick Beverley in training camp pic.twitter.com/pBYrsCztUk
— JPW (@JWepp) August 25, 2022
Pat Beverley and Russell Westbrook on the same team, Get the popcorn.
— HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) August 25, 2022
Patrick Beverley deadass the third best player on the Lakers right now LMAO.
— kingtisemedia (@kingtisemedia) August 25, 2022
russell westbrook and patrick beverley during laker games next season pic.twitter.com/Ep74Y0zWbe
— buckets (@buckets) August 25, 2022
Patrick Beverley is the best point guard on the Lakers.
— 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐨 (@FlyByKnite) August 25, 2022
This move tells me Russell Westbrook is gone. I can’t imagine a world where he’s on the same team as Patrick Beverley for multiple reasons.
— Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) August 25, 2022
Patrick Beverley when he gets introduced to his Lakers teammates pic.twitter.com/1KesZQXJkq
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) August 25, 2022
Pat Bev said this on May 18th bruh
Patrick Beverley is now on the Los Angeles Lakers 👀👀👀
pic.twitter.com/gC7hQFzs55
— Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) August 25, 2022
PG: Patrick Beverley
SG: Buddy Hield
SF: LeBron James
PF: Anthony Davis
C: Myles Turner
How many games would this team win with this starting 5 if the Lakers/Pacers trade is pulled off?
— Lakers All Day Everyday (@LADEig) August 25, 2022
Pat Bev is the modern day Gary Payton.
Anthony Davis is the modern day Kevin Garnett.
Russell Westbrook is the modern day Oscar Robertson.
LeBron James is the modern day LeBron James.
This isn’t a super team… this is a deluxe super team.
— Ballsack Sports ® (@BallsackSports) August 25, 2022
