NBA Twitter reacts to Lakers trading for Patrick Beverley: 'Pat Bev should start over Westbrook'

According to Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers have traded Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson to the Utah Jazz in exchange for Patrick Beverley.

Pat Bev will be teaming up with LeBron James and (maybe) his old-time rival Russell Westbrook in Los Angeles to try and bring the Lakers back to the playoffs this upcoming season.

As one can expect, NBA Twitter exploded following the reports, focusing on the Beverley and Westbrook dynamic in L.A.