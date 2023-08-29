NBA Twitter reacts to Noah Lyles' world champions comments: 'Somebody help this brother'

US sprinter Noah Lyles after winning the gold medal in the 100m race of the World Championship, criticized NBA players for labeling themselves as world champions after winning the NBA title.

“You know what hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals, and they have ‘world champion’ on their head. World champion of what? The United States? Don’t get me wrong. I love the US at times. But that ain’t the world,” said Lyles.

Following his comments, many NBA stars took to Instagram and Twitter to clap back at Lyles, claiming that the NBA is without question the best basketball league in the world.

With that said, Twitter seems torn on this latest debate regarding world champions.