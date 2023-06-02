NBA Twitter reacts to Nuggets beating Heat in Game 1: 'What happened to Himmy Butler?'

Social Media

The Denver Nuggets have beaten the Miami Heat 104-93 in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals.

Nikola Jokic led the way for Denver with yet another triple-double of 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists, while Jimmy Butler had a somewhat quiet night with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the first game of the Finals.

