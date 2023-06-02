NBA Twitter reacts to Nuggets beating Heat in Game 1: 'What happened to Himmy Butler?'

The Denver Nuggets have beaten the Miami Heat 104-93 in Game 1 of the 2023 NBA Finals.
Nikola Jokic led the way for Denver with yet another triple-double of 27 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists, while Jimmy Butler had a somewhat quiet night with 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the first game of the Finals.
Himmy Butler got outscored by a dude named Haywood Highsmith pic.twitter.com/ctvxjBfKSm
— HaterMuse (@HaterMuse) June 2, 2023
Players with 25/10/10 on 60+ FG% in a Finals game:
— Jimmy Butler
— LeBron James
— James Worthy
And now, Nikola Jokic. pic.twitter.com/zmwEVfMiuS
— StatMuse (@statmuse) June 2, 2023
Jimmy Butler waiting on Max Strus in the locker roompic.twitter.com/9FTgdO8nIA
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 2, 2023
The way jokic finds his teammates so easily is crazy haha
— Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) June 2, 2023
AG really a monster , right fit can bring you back to life
— RJ (@RjHampton14) June 2, 2023
Butler finished with 13 points imagine the slander Tatum would’ve get if he dropped that in the finals
— ⏳ (@kingDiaws) June 2, 2023
michael porter jr was 5-15 and only scored 14 pts but still outscored jimmy butler ???? pic.twitter.com/22vNhCmL43
— Coach Rome (@Rome_Beast) June 2, 2023
I wonder if Jimmy butler will laugh after this game pic.twitter.com/4OIfzDvKfh
— J 🦌 (@Jayxce) June 2, 2023
The Nuggets are undefeated at home this playoffs. pic.twitter.com/I35yetn0Hk
— StatMuse (@statmuse) June 2, 2023
We can talk shooting, we can talk defense
But Jimmy Butler needs to be better at this stage of the playoffs
— Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) June 2, 2023
Jimmy Butler is smiling 👀👀👀
— Buhownz (@Demar305) June 2, 2023
Jimmy butler ever since the fake bucks series pic.twitter.com/v3DAvwsonC
— ☀️ (@wstgoat7) June 2, 2023
Assists:
Nikola Jokic tonight:
14
Michael Jordan in the entire 1998 NBA Finals:
14
— Barry (@BarryOnHere) June 2, 2023
A win is a win, but if I’m Denver, I treat this like a loss. Heat really figured something out putting Highsmith on Jokic. That’s one of those somewhat small adjustments that can win a series.
— Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) June 2, 2023
Jokic is the closest thing to god we've ever seen. https://t.co/dnPhKOqJU1
— ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) June 2, 2023
Jokic 27 PTS on 12 shots with 14 assists. He put up this stat line like 180 times over the last 3 years. Truly just another Thursday for Nikola.
— NBA University (@NBA_University) June 2, 2023
Jokic is gonna sleep his way to a ring and finals MVP pic.twitter.com/kHl4hLCD0k
— Bucketsquad (@BucketSQD) June 2, 2023
I’m sorry but hearing Mark Jackson rave about the brilliance of Nikola Jokic after leaving him off his MVP ballot completely just seems so disingenuous.
— Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) June 2, 2023
Jokic had only one attempt in the first quarter and he still triple-doubled.
— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) June 2, 2023
Just not really sure how we describe Jokic anymore. Dude just sleepwalked into that stat line and looked unbothered the entire night.
— James L. Edwards III (@JLEdwardsIII) June 2, 2023
Jokic just had the most chill 27-10-14 game you will ever see
— Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) June 2, 2023
Nikola Jokic tonight pic.twitter.com/DetcjCd9xi
— ّ (@IaintIsiah) June 2, 2023
Nice to know you have “Jokic scoring” as an adjustment if you need it.
— Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) June 2, 2023
Embiid crying for that MVP really stopped a crazy run for Jokic. He’d be sitting on 3 straight mvps, a ring and FMVP
— Le5-6 (@deepyy_) June 2, 2023
Never forget Mark Jackson (calling the game all series) didn’t have Jokic in his top 5 for MVP voting #Nuggets #NBAFinals2023
— Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) June 2, 2023
Jamal Murray's POV of the hoop pic.twitter.com/uzFvx3oWp1
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) June 2, 2023
Murray and Jokic clinic and Nuggets role players are too too good. But Heat can't be that disheartened just gotta get back to fake shooting, nothing we didn't know before
— Chiddy 🇳🇬 (@chiddyafc) June 2, 2023
Jamal Murray tonight:
26 PTS
6 REB
10 AST
Playoff Jamal. pic.twitter.com/r4W1z2cp0r
— StatMuse (@statmuse) June 2, 2023
Heat fans probably distraught that they can’t blame Bam tonight
— Austin (@ChefTrillie_) June 2, 2023
The Heat won the minutes that Jimmy Butler was off the court in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on the road and didn’t get the W
He’s gotta make it up to them
— Christian Hernandez (@ICanBeYourHerro) June 2, 2023
Why heat fans complaining about the free throw disparity💀 name one player other than Bam who was attacking the rim
— Buhownz (@Demar305) June 2, 2023
The Heat are now 1-6 all-time in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. pic.twitter.com/ioTOAEExIC
— 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) June 2, 2023
Não sei quem fica mais bravo vendo isso a torcida do Heat ou de Boston pic.twitter.com/ZTn3sdWxj0
— Giro Baska (@GiroOfc) June 2, 2023
Caleb Martin. https://t.co/HujtOJP9W7 pic.twitter.com/FT2IK8yvQO
— Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) June 2, 2023
Martin won’t shoot 1/7 again.
Strus won’t shoot 0/10 again.
— 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) June 2, 2023