NBA Twitter reacts to Nuggets beating Heat in Game 3: 'Shaq and Kobe'

The Denver Nuggets easily defeated the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals 109-94, with Nikola Jokic putting up a ridiculous 32-21-10 stat line. Jamal Murray also added a triple-double of his own with 34-10-10.

The Nuggets currently lead the series 2-1 and have regained homecourt advantage. Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Game 3.