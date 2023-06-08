NBA Twitter reacts to Nuggets beating Heat in Game 3: 'Shaq and Kobe'

The Denver Nuggets easily defeated the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the NBA Finals 109-94, with Nikola Jokic putting up a ridiculous 32-21-10 stat line. Jamal Murray also added a triple-double of his own with 34-10-10.
The Nuggets currently lead the series 2-1 and have regained homecourt advantage. Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to Game 3.
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray tonight pic.twitter.com/jFYeYfcOEE
Jokic and Murray become first teammates EVER with 30-PT triple-doubles each in NBA History 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2oBYOVEZGW
“You are the first person in NBA History to have a 30-20-10 NBA Finals game. What does that mean to you?”
Nikola Jokic: “I mean to be honest, not much…I’m just glad we won the game .”
Jokic when he see bam in the paint pic.twitter.com/PifXfv4RkT
Decent stat-padding from Jokic and Murray tonight.
Nikola Jokic, last 9 playoff games:
29 PTS, 13 REB, 12 AST, W
32 PTS, 10 REB, 12 AST, W
34 PTS, 21 REB, 14 AST, W
23 PTS, 17 REB, 12 AST, W
24 PTS, 6 REB, 8 AST, W
30 PTS, 14 REB, 13 AST, W
27 PTS, 10 REB, 14 AST, W
41 PTS, 11 REB, 4 AST, L
32 PTS, 21 REB, 10 AST, W
Nikola Jokic is now averaging 33-14-9 in the damn NBA Finals…
We need a game where Jimmy is clearly the best player on the court. Obviously Jokic is better but I’ve seen Jimmy outplay Bron and Giannis. We need a “Himmy” game
Jokic becoming the first undisputed best player in the world since LeBron
Can’t imagine how mad trying to guard Jokic would make you
Legendary stuff from Jokić and Murray.
Legendary.
Nikola Jokic is the best basketball player in the world and its not even close anymore
Nikola Jokić is absolutely ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/iGqI4xSoCi
Nikola Jokic in the post game interview after he breaks yet another record pic.twitter.com/CB9GQL5kvK
Jokic is having his typical game, doing everything and making everybody else better.
Has anybody told Jimmy Butler that it’s the NBA Finals?! My God.
Christian Braun boutta have more rings than Jimmy Butler
pic.twitter.com/pjwmgtxVZB
Christian Braun to Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/K48RDkghSF
In their first Finals appearance as a duo:
Shaq/Kobe — Jokic/Jamal —
53.6 PPG 59.3 PPG
21.3 RPG 20.7 RPG
6.5 APG 19.3 APG pic.twitter.com/cdMcASDWSx
Between the double triple-double by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Christian Braun performance, and Monte Morris celebrating with the boys at the end the game… where does this night rank in Nuggets history?
I’d argue it’s pretty close to the top of the list…
The Denver Nuggets are TWO wins away from their first NBA Finals Championship.
Nuggets out-rebounded the heat by 25!!!! 25!!!! Wow!!!! Historic night for teammates.
Is Jimmy butler still laughing pic.twitter.com/pOWTtjl6Hr
Christian Braun telling Jimmy Butler he can’t guard him #kubball pic.twitter.com/enkgTTCAO4
Joker and Murray in Game 3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FfmrngvVov
With Bron you give him space to shoot..
With Steph you get physical with him..
I still ain’t seen a defensive scheme that’s supposed to make Joker uncomfortable. Lol he has no weakness to exploit. He does everything well.
Jimmy and Bam 50 on 45 shots.
Joker and Jamal 66 on 43 shots.
Jokic against 3x DPOY Gobert
26ppg-12reb-9ast 58%ts
Jokic Against Deandre Ayton
35ppg-14reb-10ast 66% ts
Jokic Against best defender itw Anthony Davis
27ppg-15reb-11ast 60% ts
Jokic against top 5 Defender Bam Adebayo
33ppg-9ast-14reb 69% ts
Best player in the world🔥 pic.twitter.com/d25eidMNQt
Murray and Jokic had 66-31-20 in a 91 possession game.
That MF performance by both Jokic and Murray was beyond SPECIAL!!! I’ve never seen anything like Jokic and he’s definitely 1 of 1. I still got the Heat in this series but I must say that I’m worried. Carry the hell on…
As always, I liked the way the Heat finished the game. No quit.
Jimmy Butler is getting smoked in front of Shakira pic.twitter.com/KdNyiX71C7
With Shakira in the front row how is Jimmy Butler letting his team be down rn
Rick-ola Jokic and Jamal Morty. pic.twitter.com/RgHLs70a1i
