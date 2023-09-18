NBA Twitter reacts to 'Winning Time' getting canceled: 'Ending on a Boston ring is wild'

HBO has confirmed that after two seasons, the series ‘Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty’ has been canceled.
The news came in as a surprise since the show aired the second-season finale on Sunday night. The show focused on the start of the Lakers dynasty in the 1980s and the “Showtime Lakers” led by Magic Johnson.
Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to the news of the show being canceled.
Winning Time ending on a Celtics win and with a Bad Boy Pistons tease leading to nowhere pic.twitter.com/rHzETRIVKp
— ethan muad’dib ⛷️ (@eth8n_02) September 18, 2023
Winning Time ended the season with the Celtics winning it all, they can't go out like that pic.twitter.com/A7Luu8RTCb
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 18, 2023
How Laker fans walking into HBO HQ after they canceled Winning Time in a Celtics Championship: pic.twitter.com/nX5GfmjXKc
— The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) September 18, 2023
Netflix needs to pick up Winning Time
— Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) September 18, 2023
Me seeing that HBO isn’t going to renew #WinningTime for season 3 pic.twitter.com/nZVgsLTfzh
— Lakers Royalty (@LakersRoyalty) September 18, 2023
Winning Time cancelled mood:
— GoldenKnight (@GoldenKnightGFX) September 18, 2023
Winning Time ending on a Boston ring
pic.twitter.com/MwBx2L9p93
— Tęrräñøvå (@TerranovaNoah) September 18, 2023
They cancelled Winning Time???!!!
Wtf HBO???#WinningTime pic.twitter.com/uBdeshlWqX
— Rick E Langston (@radvstheworld) September 18, 2023
Not the ending that we had in mind.
But nothing but gratitude and love. #winningtime
— Max Borenstein (@MAXBORENSTEIN) September 18, 2023
Winning Time ending on a Celtics ring would be inhumane. Somebody gotta pick it up since HBO would rather prioritize coked up teenagers.
— Hub (@KenHeLive) September 18, 2023
Me after finding out this will be the last episode of Winning Time. pic.twitter.com/DydTgsroWR
— Sergio24 (@serg824_) September 18, 2023
It is what it is. #WinningTime pic.twitter.com/upyzNpwLYg
— Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (@winningtimehbo) September 18, 2023
Me at HBO headquarters after they cancelled Winning Time:#WinningTime pic.twitter.com/EYMEBuGEAH
— Rick E Langston (@radvstheworld) September 18, 2023
No matter how much you liked Winning Time, ending the show with Boston winning the title is an unholy affront to civilization. https://t.co/bfhIsgrUYQ
— Otto Von Biz Markie (@Passionweiss) September 18, 2023
I can't remember the last time a show THIS good got canceled. Netflix viewers are used to their B Minus-Ass shows suddenly vanishing but #WinningTime had an insane cast, kinetic direction, and the most stylish editing in the game.
I don't even like sports and I LOVED this show.
— Brendan Weathers (@BrendanWeathers) September 18, 2023
Me: Winning Time is peak television. I can’t see it getting cancelled
HBO:pic.twitter.com/5iuRXLT1MJ
— Lakers Royalty (@LakersRoyalty) September 18, 2023
My reaction when HBO can't get us a reason for canceling #WinningTime. pic.twitter.com/f5nA2AqjXj
— TeeRexy1199 (@TRexy1199) September 18, 2023
WINNING TIME was the best show on TV this year. By far. Not even close. Hardest cancellation in recent years. Throwing tomatoes in @HBO ‘s direction.
— Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) September 18, 2023
Now that…is Winning Time… pic.twitter.com/W3yucI5Ewi
— Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) September 18, 2023
Winning Time ending with Boston winning it all is wild
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 18, 2023
“Winning Time” being cancelled shows that show was 100% factual.
— BEAN 🏁🏁🏁 (@MGRADS) September 18, 2023
HBO is a joke.
They have lost total sight of what the brand is about.
Canceled one of the most entertaining shows since the pandemic. #WinningTime deserved better.
— Jacob Roach (@Roach_97) September 18, 2023
Who did Bill Simmons buy off to end Winning Time with a Celtics title https://t.co/dm5CcnAgXA
— Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) September 18, 2023
HBO is out of their mind. https://t.co/k1EV820g1j
— Dee Phunk (@DeePhunk) September 18, 2023
Winning Time is gonna end on Boston winning the title… pic.twitter.com/uUyrjp6SCN
— Joshy B From The Pack (@joshysweatpants) September 18, 2023
wait… that’s it? they cancelled the show bruh? #WinningTime pic.twitter.com/fHgCM1UX8N
— dj. (@thethreefou) September 18, 2023
Seeing that "Winning Time" did not get renewed for a third season, I'm a step closer to cutting @StreamOnMax from my package. Not really interested in what else they are offering.
— Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) September 18, 2023
They canceled Winning Timepic.twitter.com/shzf0WgYcI https://t.co/VDBF065QRZ
— Dylan Holt (@DylanHolt_) September 18, 2023
Plz buy Winning Time lolz @PrimeVideo @AppleTV
— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) September 18, 2023
Me watching the finale of #WinningTime 😭 pic.twitter.com/nXyNpkkudc
— AwkwardEric (@DeTrinidadJames) September 18, 2023
People thinking the winning time got cancelled because of it being a factual series let me know some folks out out touch. It’s cuz of writers strike and viewership.
— Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) September 18, 2023
i need netflix to pick up #WinningTime and turn it into the basketball version of The Crown. let’s get more eras and more teams involved.
— daniel j 🇺🇬 (@8Fourteen) September 18, 2023
#WinningTime has been canceled at HBO after 2 seasons pic.twitter.com/PlAH3VYnBR
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 18, 2023
Let’s go ahead and bring Winning Time to Apple TV. Bozos!
— Boss (@_ValTown_) September 18, 2023