Top prospects who may withdraw from 2020 NBA Draft, return to NCAA

College basketball players will officially have until August 3 to decide whether or not they want to remain in the 2020 NBA Draft.

There are several prospects in the NCAA “testing the waters” who now have less than two weeks to withdraw and remove their name from the draft. Those who do not will then forego their remaining college basketball eligibility, beginning their professional careers for draft consideration.

Jeff Goodman recently reported on those who are making such deliberation (via Stadium):

“They are all worried that if they withdraw from the draft, and then the season is canceled, they won’t have many options. They can go to Europe, but who knows what opportunities will exist overseas, not to mention the safety risks that go along with those jobs. Would pushing the Aug. 3 deadline back a few weeks allow them to make the best decision? Maybe not, but it certainly can’t hurt. By then, they’ll know whether there were any hiccups with the pro sports leagues, and more importantly, they’ll be able to see whether college football is able to get off the ground. And for those coaches saying that they need to know sooner rather than later, the bottom line is they aren’t getting any players — whether it’s in early August or early September — that will be able to help, anyway.”

We examined those who will have the hardest decisions to make in this regard. Their choices will change not only the scope of the 2020 NBA draft but also the identity of college basketball in 2020-21.

There are some players who classified as testing the waters when they declared for the draft but were not included on this list because we can confidently predict they are remaining. Chris Smith (UCLA) and Saben Lee (Vanderbilt) both fit those qualifications.

Note that Tyrell Terry (Stanford) has signed with an agent who is NCAA certified. While this means that he’s eligible to return to college, our latest intel suggests that there is enough interest from NBA teams to stay in this class as well.