NCAA players who have signed overseas, may be draft-and-stash options

The international circuit is collecting a new crop of talent now that several college basketball players are beginning to sign pro deals.

While they have professional contracts overseas, these prospects are eligible for the 2020 NBA draft. These particular players may be appealing options for teams in the second round. For example, if any of these individuals are drafted, they can spend a year playing overseas as potential “draft-and-stash” candidates.

Folks who plan to play international basketball will not take up a roster space or two-way spot for a team, instead offering an NBA team an opportunity to still own their draft rights.

Even if they do not get drafted, however, it is still interesting to see where recent NCAA stars will be playing next season. We will update this post as more notable college players sign with international teams.