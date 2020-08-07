NCAA players who have signed overseas, may be draft-and-stash options

The international circuit is collecting a new crop of talent now that several college basketball players are beginning to sign pro deals.
While they have professional contracts overseas, these prospects are eligible for the 2020 NBA draft. These particular players may be appealing options for teams in the second round. For example, if any of these individuals are drafted, they can spend a year playing overseas as potential “draft-and-stash” candidates.
Folks who plan to play international basketball will not take up a roster space or two-way spot for a team, instead offering an NBA team an opportunity to still own their draft rights.
Even if they do not get drafted, however, it is still interesting to see where recent NCAA stars will be playing next season. We will update this post as more notable college players sign with international teams.
Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Mega Basket (Serbia)
STATS: 17.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.6 spg, 0.8 bpg, 56.2 FG%
Filip Petrusev, who won West Coast Conference Player of the Year, had an incredibly dominant sophomore season and declared early entry for the 2020 NBA draft. While he could still be selected despite signing to play in his home country, his style of play may make him a better fit for the game in Europe joining fellow prospect Marko Simonovic in the frontcourt.
Isiaha Mike, SMU
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Chemnitz 99 (Germany)
STATS: 14.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.4 spg, 56.2 FG%, 37.7 3P%
Isiaha Mike, honored with All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2020, led the AAC in offensive box plus-minus. While he had one more year of collegiate eligibility, he already earned his degree and is now one of the more interesting draft-and-stash options in the second round while getting experience playing alongside former Phoenix Suns forward George King on the Niners.
Steven Enoch, Louisville
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Obradoiro (Spain)
STATS: 9.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.3 spg, 0.6 bpg, 51.6 FG%, 33.3 3P%
After spending his first two collegiate seasons for UConn, big man Steven Enoch transferred to play his final two for Louisville. He developed more of a three-point shot during his upperclassmen campaigns, which will be a nice complement to new teammate and former Davidson forward Jake Cohen in the frontcourt.
Sha'markus Kennedy, McNeese State
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Cantu (Italy)
STATS: 18.6 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.7 spg, 2.6 bpg, 67.9 FG%
Sha’markus Kennedy was one of the more underrated prospects in the nation, winning Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He recorded the second-best field goal percentage and offensive rating in the NCAA, also finishing with the fourth-best PER. He will be joined on Cantu by former University of Nevada scorer Jazz Johnson.
Markell Johnson, North Carolina State
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Besiktas (Turkey)
STATS: 12.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 6.8 apg, 1.9 spg, 40.5 FG%, 26.7 3P%
North Carolina State guard Markell Johnson finished with the most assists per game among all players in the ACC for the second time in his collegiate career.
Cameron McGriff, Oklahoma State
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Okapi Aalstar (Belgium)
STATS: 12.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.4 spg, 0.3 bpg, 45.0 FG%, 30.8 3P%
During his four strong years at Oklahoma State, Cameron McGriff was one of the more versatile players in the Big 12. The forward is a projected starter for his new team.
Tyson Carter, Mississippi State
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Lavrio (Greece)
STATS: 13.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.1 spg, 40.5 FG%, 32.1 3P%
Tyson Carter, who won SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year, is a 6-foot-3 guard who often served as a primary ballhandler for his squad. He is a solid shooter off the catch, shooting 34.6 percent from beyond the arc during his college career.
James Banks, Georgia Tech
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel)
STATS: 9.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 2.5 bpg, 52.5 FG%
Georgia Tech’s James Banks took home ACC’s All-Defense two years in a row, leading the conference in blocks in 2018-19 and recording the second-most in 2019-20.
AJ Brodeur, Pennsylvania
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Ludwigsburg (Germany)
STATS: 17.3 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 5.2 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.8 bpg, 50.4 FG%, 27.4 3P%
Penn’s AJ Brodeur won Ivy League Player of the Year in 2019-20, leading the conference in assists and box plus-minus. Standing at 6-foot-8, he was a point big who managed to set the record for most career points and blocks in program history. He will be joined on MHP RISEN by former Kansas State star Barry Brown.
Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Fraport Skyliners (Germany)
STATS: 14.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.2 spg, 42.0 FG%, 33.9 3P%
Iceland’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson won Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year in 2019. He will start in front of German-born NBA draft prospect Len Schoormann.
TJ Haws, BYU
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Trefl Sopot (Poland)
STATS: 14.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.3 spg, 45.9 FG%, 37.1 3P%
TJ Haws, who was selected as All-West Coast Conference, is a 6-foot-4 point guard who recorded the second-most assists in his conference during the 2019-20 season.
Trey Landers, Dayton
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
STATS: 10.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.0 spg, 0.4 bpg, 56.5 FG%, 31.3 3P%
Ryan Woolridge, Gonzaga
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Bayreuth (Germany)
STATS: 10.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.4 spg, 52.9 FG%, 43.2 3P%
Anthony Mathis, Oregon
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Charilaos Trikoupis Mesologiou (Greece)
STATS: 8.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.5 spg, 45.3 FG%, 45.4 3P%
Josh Nebo, Texas A&M
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Hapoel Eilat (Israel)
STATS: 12.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.4 spg, 1.9 bpg, 66.5 FG%
TJ Holyfield, Texas Tech
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Karhu (Finland)
STATS: 8.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.8 spg, 1.6 bpg, 53.6 FG%, 34.9 3P%
Luke Knapke, Toledo
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Limburg United (Belgium)
STATS: 15.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 0.4 spg, 1.9 bpg, 47.9 FG%, 39.4 3P%
Desure Buie, Hofstra
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Leiden (Netherlands)
STATS: 18.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 5.9 apg, 2.0 spg, 44.8 FG%, 41.7 3P%
Xeyrius Williams, Akron
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Egis Kormend (Hungary)
STATS: 13.9 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.9 bpg, 37.8 FG%, 29.9 3P%
Jermaine Bishop, Norfolk State
OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Phoenix Hagen (Germany)
STATS: 15.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.0 spg, 40.5 FG%, 39.5 3P%
