NCAA players who have signed overseas, may be draft-and-stash options

Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Filip Petrusev

The international circuit is collecting a new crop of talent now that several college basketball players are beginning to sign pro deals.

While they have professional contracts overseas, these prospects are eligible for the 2020 NBA draft. These particular players may be appealing options for teams in the second round. For example, if any of these individuals are drafted, they can spend a year playing overseas as potential “draft-and-stash” candidates.

Folks who plan to play international basketball will not take up a roster space or two-way spot for a team, instead offering an NBA team an opportunity to still own their draft rights.

Even if they do not get drafted, however, it is still interesting to see where recent NCAA stars will be playing next season. We will update this post as more notable college players sign with international teams.

Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga

Feb 20, 2020; Spokane, Washington, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Filip Petrusev (3) reacts after a play against the San Francisco Dons in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 71-54.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Mega Basket (Serbia)

STATS: 17.7 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.6 spg, 0.8 bpg, 56.2 FG%

Filip Petrusev, who won West Coast Conference Player of the Year, had an incredibly dominant sophomore season and declared early entry for the 2020 NBA draft. While he could still be selected despite signing to play in his home country, his style of play may make him a better fit for the game in Europe joining fellow prospect Marko Simonovic in the frontcourt.

Isiaha Mike, SMU

Southern Methodist University s Isiaha Mike (15) reacts to a foul being called on him during the first half against the University of Evansville Purple Aces at Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., Monday, Nov. 18, 2019. The UE Purple Aces fell 59-57 to the SMU Mustangs.

© SAM OWENS/ COURIER & PRESS, Evansville Courier & Press via Imagn Content Services, LLC

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Chemnitz 99 (Germany)

STATS: 14.0 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.4 spg, 56.2 FG%, 37.7 3P%

Isiaha Mike, honored with All-American Athletic Conference selection in 2020, led the AAC in offensive box plus-minus. While he had one more year of collegiate eligibility, he already earned his degree and is now one of the more interesting draft-and-stash options in the second round while getting experience playing alongside former Phoenix Suns forward George King on the Niners.

Steven Enoch, Louisville

Mar 7, 2020; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Louisville Cardinals center Steven Enoch (23) prepares to shoot the ball past Virginia Cavaliers guard Tomas Woldetensae (53) and Cavaliers guard Kody Stattmann (23) during the first half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit:

Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Obradoiro (Spain)

STATS: 9.5 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 0.4 apg, 0.3 spg, 0.6 bpg, 51.6 FG%, 33.3 3P%

After spending his first two collegiate seasons for UConn, big man Steven Enoch transferred to play his final two for Louisville. He developed more of a three-point shot during his upperclassmen campaigns, which will be a nice complement to new teammate and former Davidson forward Jake Cohen in the frontcourt.

Sha'markus Kennedy, McNeese State

ACU's Hayden Howell, left, dunks the ball as McNeese's Sha'markus Kennedy defends in the first half. McNeese won the Southland Conference game 87-84 Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Moody Coliseum.

© Joey D. Richards/Abilene Reporter-News, Abilene Reporter-News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Cantu (Italy)

STATS: 18.6 ppg, 10.9 rpg, 1.5 apg, 0.7 spg, 2.6 bpg, 67.9 FG%

Sha’markus Kennedy was one of the more underrated prospects in the nation, winning Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year. He recorded the second-best field goal percentage and offensive rating in the NCAA, also finishing with the fourth-best PER. He will be joined on Cantu by former University of Nevada scorer Jazz Johnson.

Markell Johnson, North Carolina State

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Besiktas (Turkey)

STATS: 12.8 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 6.8 apg, 1.9 spg, 40.5 FG%, 26.7 3P%

North Carolina State guard Markell Johnson finished with the most assists per game among all players in the ACC for the second time in his collegiate career.

Cameron McGriff, Oklahoma State

Feb 15, 2020; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Cameron McGriff (12) reacts during the second half of the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Okapi Aalstar (Belgium)

STATS: 12.3 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.4 spg, 0.3 bpg, 45.0 FG%, 30.8 3P%

During his four strong years at Oklahoma State, Cameron McGriff was one of the more versatile players in the Big 12. The forward is a projected starter for his new team.

Tyson Carter, Mississippi State

Feb 8, 2020; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs guard Tyson Carter (23) handles the ball defended by Vanderbilt Commodores guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum.

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Lavrio (Greece)

STATS: 13.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 3.1 apg, 1.1 spg, 40.5 FG%, 32.1 3P%

Tyson Carter, who won SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year, is a 6-foot-3 guard who often served as a primary ballhandler for his squad. He is a solid shooter off the catch, shooting 34.6 percent from beyond the arc during his college career.

James Banks, Georgia Tech

Feb 12, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward James Banks III (1) reacts against the Louisville Cardinals in the first half at McCamish Pavilion.

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Hapoel Beer Sheva (Israel)

STATS: 9.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 1.0 apg, 1.0 spg, 2.5 bpg, 52.5 FG%

Georgia Tech’s James Banks took home ACC’s All-Defense two years in a row, leading the conference in blocks in 2018-19 and recording the second-most in 2019-20.

AJ Brodeur, Pennsylvania

VILLANOVA, PA - DECEMBER 04: AJ Brodeur #25 of the Pennsylvania Quakers dribbles the ball against Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the second half at Finneran Pavilion on December 4, 2019 in Villanova, Pennsylvania. The Villanova Wildcats defeated the Pennsylvania Quakers 80-69.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Ludwigsburg (Germany)

STATS: 17.3 ppg, 8.9 rpg, 5.2 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.8 bpg, 50.4 FG%, 27.4 3P%

Penn’s AJ Brodeur won Ivy League Player of the Year in 2019-20, leading the conference in assists and box plus-minus. Standing at 6-foot-8, he was a point big who managed to set the record for most career points and blocks in program history. He will be joined on MHP RISEN by former Kansas State star Barry Brown.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson, Davidson

Nov 8, 2019; Annapolis, MD, USA; Davidson Wildcats guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson (3) dribbles up the court during the second half against the Auburn Tigers at Alumni Hall.

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Fraport Skyliners (Germany)

STATS: 14.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.2 spg, 42.0 FG%, 33.9 3P%

Iceland’s Jon Axel Gudmundsson won Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year in 2019. He will start in front of German-born NBA draft prospect Len Schoormann.

TJ Haws, BYU

Feb 23, 2019; Spokane, WA, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard TJ Haws (30) shoots the basketball against Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Zach Norvell Jr. (23) in the second half at McCarthey Athletic Center. The Bulldogs won 102-68.

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Trefl Sopot (Poland)

STATS: 14.0 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 5.7 apg, 1.3 spg, 45.9 FG%, 37.1 3P%

TJ Haws, who was selected as All-West Coast Conference, is a 6-foot-4 point guard who recorded the second-most assists in his conference during the 2019-20 season.

Trey Landers, Dayton

Feb 28, 2020; Dayton, Ohio, USA;Dayton Flyers guard Trey Landers (3) goes up for a basket against Davidson Wildcats guard Jon Axel Gudmundsson (3) during the second half at University of Dayton Arena.

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

STATS: 10.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.0 spg, 0.4 bpg, 56.5 FG%, 31.3 3P%

Ryan Woolridge, Gonzaga

March 9, 2020; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Ryan Woolridge (4) shoots the basketball against San Francisco Dons guard Jamaree Bouyea (1) during the first half during the semifinal game in the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena.

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Bayreuth (Germany)

STATS: 10.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.4 spg, 52.9 FG%, 43.2 3P%

Anthony Mathis, Oregon

Jan 23, 2020; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks guard Anthony Mathis (32) passes the ball under the basket around USC Trojans forward Onyeka Okongwu (21) during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena.

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Charilaos Trikoupis Mesologiou (Greece)

STATS: 8.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.5 spg, 45.3 FG%, 45.4 3P%

Josh Nebo, Texas A&M

Feb 25, 2020; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies forward Josh Nebo (32) reacts after a play during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Reed Arena.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Hapoel Eilat (Israel)

STATS: 12.5 ppg, 6.2 rpg, 0.8 apg, 0.4 spg, 1.9 bpg, 66.5 FG%

TJ Holyfield, Texas Tech

Dec 29, 2019; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders forward TJ Holyfield (22) slam dunks the ball against the Cal.State-Bakersfield Roadrunners in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena.

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Karhu (Finland)

STATS: 8.9 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.8 spg, 1.6 bpg, 53.6 FG%, 34.9 3P%

Luke Knapke, Toledo

Mar 10, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Toledo Rockets forward Luke Knapke (30) works against Buffalo Bulls forward Montell McRae (1) during the first half of the Mid-American Conference Championship game at Quicken Loans Arena.

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Limburg United (Belgium)

STATS: 15.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 0.4 spg, 1.9 bpg, 47.9 FG%, 39.4 3P%

Desure Buie, Hofstra

Dec 22, 2017; Hempstead, NY, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Desure Buie (4) looks to make a pass during the first half of the game between the Hofstra Pride and the Villanova Wildcats at Nassau Coliseum.

Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Leiden (Netherlands)

STATS: 18.2 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 5.9 apg, 2.0 spg, 44.8 FG%, 41.7 3P%

Xeyrius Williams, Akron

Nov 24, 2019; Louisville, KY, USA; Akron Zips forward Xeyrius Williams (20) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Dwayne Sutton (24) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Akron 82-76.

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Egis Kormend (Hungary)

STATS: 13.9 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 1.3 apg, 0.8 spg, 0.9 bpg, 37.8 FG%, 29.9 3P%

Jermaine Bishop, Norfolk State

Feb 23, 2016; St. Louis, MO, USA; Saint Louis Billikens guard Jermaine Bishop (11) shoots the ball over Dayton Flyers guard Kyle Davis (3) during the second half at Chaifetz Arena. The Dayton Flyers defeat the Saint Louis Billikens 52-49 in overtime.

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

OVERSEAS CONTRACT: Phoenix Hagen (Germany)

STATS: 15.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.0 spg, 40.5 FG%, 39.5 3P%

