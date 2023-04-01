The college jerseys of NBA stars, ranked

Not all NBA stars had illustrious NCAA careers; however, many of them donned stunning jerseys during their college days.
We have ranked the most aesthetically pleasing ones available on Fanatics.com for your enjoyment. As is often the case with HoopsHype rankings, the list is led by none other than Michael Jordan, who played for the legendary Tar Heels of the early 80s.
1
Michael Jordan (North Carolina)
College stats: 17.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 54.0 FG% in three seasonsBUY MJ UNC Jersey
2
Vince Carter (North Carolina)
College stats: 12.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 54.7 FG% in three seasonsBUY Vince Carter UNC Jersey
3
Allen Iverson (Georgetown)
College stats: 23.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.6 apg, 44.0 FG% in two seasonsBUY AI Georgetown Jersey
4
Chris Webber (Michigan)
College stats: 17.4 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 2.4 apg, 58.9 FG% in two seasonsBUY Chris Webber Michigan Jersey
5
Jayson Tatum (Duke)
College stats: 16.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 45.2 FG% in one seasonBUY Jayson Tatum Duke Jersey
6
Shaquille O'Neal (LSU)
College stats: 21.6 ppg, 13.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 61.0 FG% in three seasonsBUY Shaq LSU Jersey
7
Joel Embiid (Kansas)
College stats: 11.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 62.6 FG% in one seasonBUY Joel Embiid Kansas Jersey
8
Carmelo Anthony (Syracuse)
College stats: 22.2 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 45.3 FG% in one seasonBUY Melo Syracuse Jersey
9
Larry Johnson (UNLV)
College stats: 21.6 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 2.5 apg, 64.3 FG% in two seasonsBUY Larry Johnson UNLV Jersey
10
Dwyane Wade (Marquette)
College stats: 19.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.9 apg, 49.4 FG% in two seasonsBUY Dwayne Wade Marquette Jersey
11
Damian Lillard (Weber State)
College stats: 18.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.5 apg, 44.6 FG% in four seasonsBUY Damian Lillard Weber State Jersey
12
Andre Iguodala (Arizona)
College stats: 9.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 42.4 FG% in two seasonsBUY Iggy Arizona Jersey
13
Danny Manning (Kansas)
College stats: 20.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 59.3 FG% in four seasonsBUY Danny Manning Kansas Jersey
14
Al Horford (Florida)
College stats: 10.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 58.6 FG% in three seasonsBUY Al Horford Florida Jersey
15
Penny Hardaway (Memphis)
College stats: 20.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 5.9 apg, 45.6 FG% in two seasonsBUY Penny Hardaway Memphis Jersey
16
Draymond Green (Michigan State)
College stats: 10.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.9 apg, 46.7 FG% in four seasonsBUY Draymond Green Michigan State Jersey
17
Stephen Curry (Davidson)
College stats: 25.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.7 apg, 46.7 FG% in three seasonsBUY Steph Curry Davidson Jersey
18
Jimmy Butler (Marquette)
College stats: 12.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 50.8 FG% in three seasonsBUY Jimmy Butler Marquette Jersey
19
Trae Young (Oklahoma)
College stats: 27.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 8.7 apg, 42.2 FG% in one seasonBUY Trae Young Oklahoma Jersey
20
Kevin Durant (Texas)
College stats: 25.8 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 47.3 FG% in one seasonBUY KD Texas Jersey
21
Ja Morant (Murray)
College stats: 18.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 8.2 apg, 48.5 FG% in two seasonsBUY Ja Morant Murray State Jersey
22
Kawhi Leonard (San Diego State)
College stats: 14.1 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 44.9 FG% in two seasonsBUY Kawhi Leonard SDSU Jersey
23
Klay Thompson (Washington State)
College stats: 17.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 42.4 FG% in three seasonsBuy Klay Thompson Washington State Jersey
24
Paul George (Fresno State)
College stats: 15.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 44.7 FG% in two seasonsBUY PG Fresno State Jersey
25
Julius Erving (Massachusetts)
College stats: 26.3 ppg, 20.2 rpg, 3.6 apg, 48.7 FG% in three seasonsBUY Dr J Massachusetts Jersey
26
WHAT IF BONUS: LeBron James (Ohio State)
We occasionally recommend interesting products, services, and gaming opportunities. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. HoopsHype operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
Basketball, Merchandising, NBA, NCAA, Blast, Evergreen, Fashion, Featured, Jerseys, Merchandising, no_yh, Top