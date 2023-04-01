The college jerseys of NBA stars, ranked

The college jerseys of NBA stars, ranked

The college jerseys of NBA stars, ranked

April 1, 2023

By |

Not all NBA stars had illustrious NCAA careers; however, many of them donned stunning jerseys during their college days.

We have ranked the most aesthetically pleasing ones available on Fanatics.com for your enjoyment. As is often the case with HoopsHype rankings, the list is led by none other than Michael Jordan, who played for the legendary Tar Heels of the early 80s.

1
Michael Jordan (North Carolina)

College stats: 17.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 1.8 apg, 54.0 FG% in three seasons

BUY MJ UNC Jersey

2
Vince Carter (North Carolina)

College stats: 12.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 1.9 apg, 54.7 FG% in three seasons

BUY Vince Carter UNC Jersey

3
Allen Iverson (Georgetown)

College stats: 23.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 4.6 apg, 44.0 FG% in two seasons

BUY AI Georgetown Jersey

4
Chris Webber (Michigan)

College stats: 17.4 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 2.4 apg, 58.9 FG% in two seasons

BUY Chris Webber Michigan Jersey

5
Jayson Tatum (Duke)

College stats: 16.8 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.1 apg, 45.2 FG% in one season

BUY Jayson Tatum Duke Jersey

6
Shaquille O'Neal (LSU)

College stats: 21.6 ppg, 13.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 61.0 FG% in three seasons

BUY Shaq LSU Jersey

7
Joel Embiid (Kansas)

College stats: 11.2 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.4 apg, 62.6 FG% in one season

BUY Joel Embiid Kansas Jersey

8
Carmelo Anthony (Syracuse)

College stats: 22.2 ppg, 10.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 45.3 FG% in one season

BUY Melo Syracuse Jersey

9
Larry Johnson (UNLV)

College stats: 21.6 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 2.5 apg, 64.3 FG% in two seasons

BUY Larry Johnson UNLV Jersey

10
Dwyane Wade (Marquette)

College stats: 19.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.9 apg, 49.4 FG% in two seasons

BUY Dwayne Wade Marquette Jersey

11
Damian Lillard (Weber State)

College stats: 18.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.5 apg, 44.6 FG% in four seasons

BUY Damian Lillard Weber State Jersey

12
Andre Iguodala (Arizona)

College stats: 9.6 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 42.4 FG% in two seasons

BUY Iggy Arizona Jersey

13
Danny Manning (Kansas)

College stats: 20.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 2.3 apg, 59.3 FG% in four seasons

BUY Danny Manning Kansas Jersey

14
Al Horford (Florida)

College stats: 10.3 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.7 apg, 58.6 FG% in three seasons

BUY Al Horford Florida Jersey

15
Penny Hardaway (Memphis)

College stats: 20.0 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 5.9 apg, 45.6 FG% in two seasons

Buy it Here

BUY Penny Hardaway Memphis Jersey

16
Draymond Green (Michigan State)

College stats: 10.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 2.9 apg, 46.7 FG% in four seasons

BUY Draymond Green Michigan State Jersey

17
Stephen Curry (Davidson)

College stats: 25.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.7 apg, 46.7 FG% in three seasons

BUY Steph Curry Davidson Jersey

18
Jimmy Butler (Marquette)

College stats: 12.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 1.7 apg, 50.8 FG% in three seasons

BUY Jimmy Butler Marquette Jersey

19
Trae Young (Oklahoma)

College stats: 27.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 8.7 apg, 42.2 FG% in one season

BUY Trae Young Oklahoma Jersey

20
Kevin Durant (Texas)

College stats: 25.8 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 1.3 apg, 47.3 FG% in one season

BUY KD Texas Jersey

21
Ja Morant (Murray)

College stats: 18.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 8.2 apg, 48.5 FG% in two seasons

BUY Ja Morant Murray State Jersey

22
Kawhi Leonard (San Diego State)

College stats: 14.1 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 2.2 apg, 44.9 FG% in two seasons

BUY Kawhi Leonard SDSU Jersey

23
Klay Thompson (Washington State)

College stats: 17.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 42.4 FG% in three seasons

Buy Klay Thompson Washington State Jersey

24
Paul George (Fresno State)

College stats: 15.5 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 44.7 FG% in two seasons

BUY PG Fresno State Jersey

25
Julius Erving (Massachusetts)

College stats: 26.3 ppg, 20.2 rpg, 3.6 apg, 48.7 FG% in three seasons

BUY Dr J Massachusetts Jersey

