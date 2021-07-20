Nerlens Noel: ‘I’m one of the best big men defensively in this league’

New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel will soon enter the unrestricted free agent market as one of the most coveted centers.

The Sacramento Kings and Toronto Raptors, as reported by HoopsHype, along with the Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, and Brooklyn Nets, per SNY, are among those expected to have interest in Noel.

After making $5 million this past season with the Knicks, Noel could double that salary this summer. Noel helped anchor a Knicks defense that ranked 13th in opponent rim field goal percentage last season (63.2 percent) to the best in the league this year (60.5 percent). The Knicks also had a 25-16 record when Noel started and 16-15 when he did not.

With free agency at the start of August nearly upon us, Noel spoke with HoopsHype about his time playing for coach Tom Thibodeau, what he’s looking for in free agency, and a look back at his career thus far, including his time with the 76ers during the “Trust the Process” era.