Pelicans season preview: First playoff trip for Zion Williamson?

* Backcourt could be one of the weakest in the league… Despite having a couple of solid veterans like Tomas Satoransky and Devonte Graham, as well as a pair of promising up-and-comers in Kira Lewis and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, barring an absolute explosion by one of the latter two pieces, it’s hard to foresee the Pelicans backcourt being better than last year’s.

* Will effort be improved? New Orleans’ effort levels last season would often wane (they ranked 23rd in defensive efficiency for a reason), and that was under a strict head coach in Van Gundy. Will that improve under a first-year guy like Green, who could take some time to find his voice as a leader? If the Pelicans don’t improve in that department and get that defense into at least the Top 16 league-wide, they can likely kiss a spot in the playoffs goodbye.

* There will be questions about their chemistry and spacing… The Pelicans added four starters/key reserves over the offseason, replacing four who departed. That could lead to chemistry issues early on in the season, especially for the backcourt players, Satoransky and Graham, who will have to acclimate to playing with high-usage frontcourt players in Williamson and Ingram. Spacing could also be a problem for a New Orleans team that shot 34.8 percent from three last year, the fifth-worst mark in the league, and didn’t do much to address it in the offseason. Trusting Graham, who’s had just one good season in the NBA and is coming off a poor showing in 2020-21, to fix that by himself is asking for a lot.

* There will be added pressure from the Zion situation… Calling it a “situation” may be unfair, but there’s no doubt that there has been some smoke surrounding Williamson in New Orleans. Just three months ago, The Athletic reported that Williamson’s family is unhappy with the superstar being a Pelican and would rather see him on another team. With how much money will be on the line for Williamson in the not-so-distant future, it’s doubtful we’ll see a true trade demand out of his camp any time soon. Regardless, without question, New Orleans will need to improve next season in order to quiet some of the scuttle.

* They still have a rookie head coach… Green, who was beloved in Phoenix by all, especially Monty Williams, Chris Paul and Devin Booker, could en up being a great hire for the Pelicans. But he’s still a first-year head coach so growing pains are to be expected, and for a team hoping for stability, and quickly, that could be a problem.

* Home-court advantage is not very strong… New Orleans is notoriously a football town, so fandom for the Pelicans can come and go depending on how the team is doing, and on an average night in February, barring it being a nationally televised matchup, their home-court advantage won’t be as strong as it is for other teams.