Nike Hoop Summit legend Roy Rana: 'I never thought Nikola Jokic would become who he is''

Roy Rana: Yeah, it’s amazing. Well, I was an age group coach, doing a lot of grassroots stuff for Nike when I started, I don’t even remember the first year. And Coach George Raveling at Nike saw something in me, and Mark Bayne, who was our Canadian rep at Nike, kind of floated the idea of, ‘Hey, the Hoop Summit is going to be looking for a new coach for the World Team. Do you think this is something you’d be interested in?’ And I said, ‘Well, yeah, absolutely. I don’t know. Is that even possible?’ And I said, ‘Well, why don’t we give it a try.’ And my name was kind of pushed forward.

If it wasn’t for George Raveling, I don’t think I’d ever had this opportunity. He’s a supporter, he’d kind of watched me work and was somewhat of a fan at an early time in my grassroots career, my international career, and he certainly backed me and gave me that first opportunity. And I think we had the right intention, we’ve treated the event the right way. And obviously, we’ve had some success along the way. And he’s been very loyal, they’ve been great. Relationships are very important to them. And they’ve treated me in a first-class manner all along the way. And every time they’ve asked if I can continue on, I’ve put my hand up and tried to give as much as I can to the event so I’m extremely thankful and it’s unbelievable that I’ve been able to do it 10 times. I never thought I could do it once. Yeah, it’s great.