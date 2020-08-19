Ranking the non-playoff teams by who has the brightest future

The team with the dubious distinction of finishing last on this list is the Cleveland Cavaliers, who could be staring some rough days ahead.

For starters, one could argue that at the moment, they have exactly one asset that could be considered above average, and that’s the contract of big man Larry Nance Jr., who is signed for two more years, with each season his money owed diminishing. He’s merely the 100th-highest-paid player in basketball this year, which is solid considering he’s blossomed into a respectable role-playing piece.

Beyond that, it’s hard to find anything pretty on Cleveland’s payroll, not with an often-injured, nearly-32-year-old Kevin Love signed for three more years and making max money, or the Andre Drummond owed $28.8 million next season. The Cavs reportedly also have the intention of re-signing a fourth big man who’s an impending free agent in Tristan Thompson this offseason, something that Love fully supports:

Tristan Thompson should be our #1 priority. Leader. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 18, 2020

That’s a ton of money going to four big men, three of whom would be best-served playing center in the modern NBA.

Cleveland also historically hasn’t exactly been a free-agent destination (even in the LeBron years, they struggled to lock up top guys), and that isn’t going to change anytime soon, even if they do find spending money somehow.

The Cavs would have to turn things around in the draft, but their draft record since Kyrie Irving has been pretty abysmal. There were the blatant misses on Anthony Bennet, selected first overall, and Dion Waiters, taken fourth overall, and the more recent selections of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, who the jury is still out on.

Couple all of that with Cavs owner Dan Gilbert’s recent health troubles and you have the makings of a pretty unstable franchise at the moment.