Breaking down why the Thunder young core will have long-term success

The mark of a budding star in the NBA is his ability to create his own basket and Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has become remarkable at this skill.

He has scored 15.7 unassisted points per game, via PBP Stats, the most of any player in the NBA not named Luka Doncic. Only 20.6 percent of his non-corner three-pointers have come from an assist, the lowest of anyone with at least 40 attempts in this zone.

Perhaps the craziest part is that only 7.3 percent of his shots at the rim have been assisted, the lowest rate of anyone (minimum: 40 attempts) as well. This is in large part because of his reliance on driving to the basket.

Gilgeous-Alexander leads all players with 25.2 drives per game, which will go down as the most on record since tracking data first became available in 2013-14. He also joined Doncic as the only player to record more than 40 drives in a single game in that span, per FiveThirtyEight. Or as Louis Zatzman explains:

“He is able to reach such heights because of his physical and skill advantages. At 6-foot-6, he has enormous strides for a point guard and a twisting handle that baffles defenders like plot twists do viewers of M. Night Shyamalan movies. His strength and balance mean that even defenders who manage to stay in front of him have trouble bumping him off of his lines. If defenders overcommit to halting his forward momentum, he slithers through horizontal cracks with ease. And when he reaches the rim, he’s a genius at manipulating his body and decelerating his arm to release the ball from practically anywhere along his comically large wingspan.”

There are few players on the planet more skilled at self-creation than Gilgeous-Alexander, which will make him a feared slasher and one-on-one finisher off the dribble for years to come.