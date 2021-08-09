The oldest players in summer league this year

Summer league is usually for recently drafted players or young free agents giving the NBA dream a shot, but not all time. There are also veterans who use that platform to try and reignite their NBA careers.
Among those older guys playing this summer are very recognizable names like Michael Beasley and Kenneth Faried, both of whom are suiting up for the Portland Trail Blazers, as well as Brandon Knight (Brooklyn Nets) and many others.
Below, check out the oldest players participating in summer league this year.
1. Michael Beasley (Portland)
32 years and seven months
2. Kenneth Faried (Portland)
31 years and eight months
3. Kyle Fogg (Utah)
31 years and six months
4. Jordon Crawford (Portland)
31 years and 24 days
5. Austin Hollins (Washington)
29 years and nine months
6. Tarik Black (Denver)
29 years and eight months
7. Brandon Knight (Brooklyn)
29 years and eight months
8. Eric Moreland (Atlanta)
29 years and seven months
9. Janis Timma (Orlando)
29 years and one month
10. Joseph Young (Washington)
29 years and 14 days
11. Semaj Christon (Denver)
28 years and nine months
12. Gary Payton II (Golden State)
28 years and eight months
13. Malcolm Miller (Minnesota)
28 years and five months
14. DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell (Atlanta)
28 years and two months
15. Zach Auguste (Boston)
28 years and one month
15. Grant Jerrett (Detroit)
28 years and one month
17. Josh Gray (Denver)
27 years and 11 months
18. Tim Williams (Golden State)
27 years and nine months
19. Erik McCree (Portland)
27 years and seven months
20. Keifer Sykes (Indiana)
27 years and seven months
21. Milton Doyle (Portland)
27 years and seven months
22. George King (Portland)
27 years and six months
23. Deonte Burton (Denver)
27 years and six months
24. Cullen Russo (Minnesota)
27 years and six months
25. Amida Brimah (Indiana)
27 years and five months