The oldest players in summer league this year

Summer League

August 9, 2021- by

By |

Summer league is usually for recently drafted players or young free agents giving the NBA dream a shot, but not all time. There are also veterans who use that platform to try and reignite their NBA careers.

Among those older guys playing this summer are very recognizable names like Michael Beasley and Kenneth Faried, both of whom are suiting up for the Portland Trail Blazers, as well as Brandon Knight (Brooklyn Nets) and many others.

Below, check out the oldest players participating in summer league this year.

1. Michael Beasley (Portland)

32 years and seven months

2. Kenneth Faried (Portland)

31 years and eight months

3. Kyle Fogg (Utah)

31 years and six months

4. Jordon Crawford (Portland)

31 years and 24 days

5. Austin Hollins (Washington)

29 years and nine months

6. Tarik Black (Denver)

29 years and eight months

7. Brandon Knight (Brooklyn)

29 years and eight months

8. Eric Moreland (Atlanta)

29 years and seven months

9. Janis Timma (Orlando)

29 years and one month

10. Joseph Young (Washington)

29 years and 14 days

11. Semaj Christon (Denver)

28 years and nine months

12. Gary Payton II (Golden State)

28 years and eight months

13. Malcolm Miller (Minnesota)

28 years and five months

14. DeVaughn Akoon-Purcell (Atlanta)

28 years and two months

15. Zach Auguste (Boston)

28 years and one month

15. Grant Jerrett (Detroit)

28 years and one month

17. Josh Gray (Denver)

27 years and 11 months

18. Tim Williams (Golden State)

27 years and nine months

19. Erik McCree (Portland)

27 years and seven months

20. Keifer Sykes (Indiana)

27 years and seven months

21. Milton Doyle (Portland)

27 years and seven months

22. George King (Portland)

27 years and six months

23. Deonte Burton (Denver)

27 years and six months

24. Cullen Russo (Minnesota)

27 years and six months

25. Amida Brimah (Indiana)

27 years and five months

