Olympic basketball tournament: The rosters as of now

After being postponed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic Games are scheduled to open on July 24 in Tokyo. Eight teams have already qualified for the men’s basketball competition, including the host Japan and Team USA, arguably the runaway favorite – especially with a bunch of All-Stars committing to the squad as of late.

Taking into account official announcements and media reports, we have put together the known rosters as of now. We also include the NBA players who will be competing for the last four spots in qualifying tournaments to be held in Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia from June 29 to July 4.