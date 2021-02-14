Nikola Vucevic is having the best season no one is talking about

Over the last several years, Vucevic has evolved from primarily a post scorer to an incredibly versatile big man. He is still effective near the basket but that no longer defines his game.

These days, the Orlando center is far and away at his most productive when shooting after screen and roll actions, finishing on the pick-and-pop.

The big man currently leads the league with 124 points on this play type, according to Synergy. That is nearly thirty points more than what LaMarcus Aldridge, who has been the second-best pick-and-pop scorer in 2020-21, has scored thus far. Plus, he has been efficient on these opportunities as well.

NBA Pick-and-Pop Leaders (min. 30 poss) by PPP: 1. Nikola Jokic (1.268)

2. Nikola Vucevic (1.187)

3. LaMarcus Aldridge (0.872)

4. Julius Randle (0.857)

5. Joel Embiid (0.811)

6. P.J. Washington (0.594)

These plays have helped Vucevic connect on 2.7 three-pointers per game, sinking more than one extra shot per game than he had in his previous best campaign.

Considering that many of these possessions are on high pick-and-rolls from the top of the perimeter, these attempts are not just catch-and-shoot jumpers while spotting up in the corner.

Vucevic has actually connected on more non-corner three-pointers (73) than everyone in the league except for the following players: Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Buddy Hield, Fred VanVleet and Donovan Mitchell.

That’s some pretty insane company for the big man, who had made just seven three-pointers from his rookie season in 2011 until 2016.

Even still, the most encouraging takeaway is that although his shooting output has increased, the big has managed to be more accurate from beyond the arc (43.5 percent) than ever before as well.