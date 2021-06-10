Bulls rumors and offseason previews of East lottery teams with Michael Scotto and Yossi Gozlan

Scotto: In talking with executives around the league and agents that are repping free agents going into the market, everyone is expecting the Hornets to go after a big man or two. They’ve got their free-agent centers on the market in Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo. Among the guys that have been linked is Richaun Holmes, Sacramento Kings free-agent center.

Gozlan on Holmes’ fit in Charlotte: Charlotte’s got the biggest need (at center). As we mentioned in a recent podcast, the Kings are going to have some difficulty in trying to retain Holmes. There are a lot of ways they can try and get around that to give him a fair offer. Charlotte jumps out to me as a team that could be the most aggressive for him.

Scotto: They’ve been keeping some continuity with Charlotte picking up James Borrego’s option. HoopsHype has learned several assistant coaches also will have their team options picked up after they did a great job working with Devonte Graham last year, and LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier this year.

Scotto: It’s also worth noting that one of the guys on Charlotte’s staff as an assistant coach, Jay Hernandez, who also wrote a G League Bubble Diary for HoopsHype, quietly was a finalist for the Hofstra University men’s basketball head coaching position that ultimately went to Speedy Claxton, league sources told HoopsHype.

Gozlan on Malik Monk’s free agency: With Charlotte’s cap space there are a few things I think will happen. I think they’ll hold onto the Martin twins and McDaniels on their non-guarantees. They’ll try to re-sign Graham. He’s got a small cap hold and with that held, they can get up to $23.5 million in cap space. In regards to Malik Monk, he’s not in the picture with that cap space projection. He’s got a large $16 million cap hold, which would basically take away their cap space. If they want to bring him back and they want to get the best of both worlds and use cap space, what they’ll want to do is re-sign Monk early on in free agency and make that the first move once free agents can be signed. Let’s say you get him for half that cap hold. If you have a $16 million (cap hold) interfering with cap space, and you re-sign him to an $8-10 million contract, then you’re getting an additional $6-8 million added to your cap space.