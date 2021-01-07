Six potential free-agent replacements for Markelle Fultz

Following the devastating injury to Markelle Fultz, the Orlando Magic – 6-2 on the season and sitting second in the East – will be without their starting point guard for the rest of the campaign, with just a rookie in Cole Anthony to replace him, as well as their two two-way players, Jordan Bone and Karim Bane, at the point-guard rotation.

This tough situation could lead to the Magic perusing the free-agent market in search of more depth at the point guard position.

Of course, it won’t be that simple, as Orlando has a full roster with all guaranteed contracts right now, meaning they can’t just sign a player without waiving someone who has guaranteed money on their deal.

Maybe the team decides to stand pat and use Michael Carter-Williams as lead ball-handler, a position he used to play more often before joining the Magic.

On the other hand, there’s a good chance Orlando, down two starters and a third rotational piece (Al-Farouq Aminu) to major injuries, applies for and is granted a hardship exception, which would allow them to sign a point guard right away.

If that does turn out to be the case, there are a few very interesting free agents available at the moment who the Magic could look at to give them another experienced lead guard. We break down six such names below.