Pacers offseason primer: Tyrese Haliburton extension, cap space and more

The Pacers are entering the offseason with 15 players under contract, three of which include first-round picks. They have the 7th overall selection in this year’s draft, as well as the 26th via Cleveland and the 29th via Boston. They are projected to generate up to $27.3 million in cap space, which is roughly $6.2 million less than the lowest maximum salary level.

The big question the Pacers will have is if they want to strike with their cap space this summer or the next. They project to have slightly more space next summer after presumably extending Tyrese Haliburton to a maximum contract. That flexibility could disappear if they utilize their cap space on players to long-term contracts, as well as potentially extending Buddy Hield and Aaron Nesmith.

They could potentially keep their books clean enough for 2025 free agency since it would be Bennedict Mathurin’s last season on his rookie contract. Even if the Pacers do add long-term salaries to their payroll in the next two years, the flexibility of Mathurin’s low salary could allow them to make the subsequent moves to generate cap space.

Indiana’s biggest holes are in the frontcourt. They played one of the most undersized starting lineups last season featuring Hield and Nesmith at the forward spots. They could address one of those spots long-term with the 7th overall selection. If they keep the pick, the Pacers could have their choice of forwards such as Cam Whitmore, Ausar Thompson, Taylor Hendricks, and Jarace Walker.

When the Pacers acquired 2023 first-round picks for Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon, they probably weren’t hoping they turn out to be the 26th and 29th overall picks, respectively. They could look to package these selections to move up in the draft and create new roster spots. They could also try to combine those picks as well as some of their recent first-round picks like Chris Duarte and Isaiah Jackson to move up from the 7th overall spot or acquire a veteran in an uneven trade.