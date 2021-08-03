Pau Gasol: All the accolades of the best FIBA player ever

By HoopsHype staff | August 3, 2021 ET

A loss against Team USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics may have signaled the end of Pau Gasol’s illustrious playing career, and if that is the case, what a sensational career it was.

It goes without saying, Gasol accomplished a lot in the NBA – namely, winning two championships and having six All-Star and four All-NBA appearances – but it was in the summer when he was most dominant, playing with Spain in countless tournaments that usually ended in a medal and with him in MVP contention.

Below, check out all the accolades put together by the best FIBA player ever.