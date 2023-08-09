Today, we have decided to take a look at the players with the best average ratings in NBA 2K history throughout their various times featured in the game. It shouldn’t come as a surprise who finishes first on this list, as LeBron James has been one of the best players in the world for the past 15 years.
However, after James, things do get interesting. We’ll give you a hint: Another Los Angeles Lakers legend finishes second on the list.
Oh, and for those curious, Michael Jordan was only featured in NBA 2K during his time with the Washington Wizards, but he still managed to be a Top 10 player.
1. LeBron James
Average rating: 95.70
Highest rating: 99 on 2K9 and 2K14
Lowest rating: 78 on 2K4
2K seasons: 21
2. Kobe Bryant
Average rating: 94.94
Highest rating: 99 on 2K5 and 2K9
Lowest rating: 85 on 2K16
2K seasons: 17
3. Tim Duncan
Average rating: 93.35
Highest rating: 99 on 2K4 and 2K6
Lowest rating: 84 on 2K12
2K seasons: 17
4. Kevin Durant
Average rating: 92.2
Highest rating: 97 on 2K19
Lowest rating: 80 on 2K8
2K seasons: 17
5. Allen Iverson
Average rating: 91.83
Highest rating: 97 on 2K
Lowest rating: 80 on 2K11
2K seasons: 12
6. Shaquille O'Neal
Average rating: 91.50
Highest rating: 99 on 2K2
Lowest rating: 77 on 2K11
2K seasons: 12
7. Luka Doncic
Average rating: 90.67
Highest rating: 95 on 2K23 and 2K24
Lowest rating: 79 on 2K19
2K seasons: Six
8. Chris Paul
Average rating: 90.66
Highest rating: 99 on 2K9
Lowest rating: 77 on 2K6
2K seasons: 18
9. Michael Jordan
Average rating: 90.5
Highest rating: 93 on 2K2
Lowest rating: 88 on 2K3
2K seasons: Two
10. Dwyane Wade
Average rating: 90.12
Highest rating: 98 on 2K7
Lowest rating: 74 on 2K4
2K seasons: 16
11. Kevin Garnett
Average rating: 90.0
Highest rating: 99 on 2K1, 2K5, 2K6 and 2K9
Lowest rating: 74 on 2K17
2K seasons: 18
12. Anthony Davis
Average rating: 89.81
Highest rating: 95 on 2K21
Lowest rating: 79 on 2K13 and 2K14
2K seasons: 11
13. Stephen Curry
Average rating: 89.46
Highest rating: 96 on 2K22, 2K23 and 2K24
Lowest rating: 69 on 2K10
2K seasons: 15
14. Chris Webber
Average rating: 88.77
Highest rating: 95 on 2K2
Lowest rating: 79 on 2K8
2K seasons: Nine
15. Kyrie Irving
Average rating: 88.25
Highest rating: 93 on 2K19
Lowest rating: 81 on 2K12
2K seasons: 12
16. Nikola Jokic
Average rating: 88.11
Highest rating: 98 on 2K24
Lowest rating: 68 on 2K16
2K seasons: Nine
17. Jayson Tatum
Average rating: 87.85
Highest rating: 96 on 2K24
Lowest rating: 77 on 2K18
2K seasons: Seven
18. Kawhi Leonard
Average rating: 87.83
Highest rating: 97 on 2K20
Lowest rating: 72 on 2K12
2K seasons: 12
19. Karl Malone
Average rating: 87.8
Highest rating: 95 on 2K1
Lowest rating: 84 on 2K3 and 2K4
2K seasons: Five
20. James Harden
Average rating: 87.78
Highest rating: 96 on 2K19, 2K20 and 2K21
Lowest rating: 74 on 2K11 and 2K12
2K seasons: 14
21. Tracy McGrady
Average rating: 87.76
Highest rating: 98 on 2K5
Lowest rating: 69 on 2K12
2K seasons: 13
22. Karl-Anthony Towns
Average rating: 87.75
Highest rating: 91 on 2K19
Lowest rating: 78 on 2K16
2K seasons: Eight
23. Giannis Antetokounmpo
Average rating: 87.72
Highest rating: 97 on 2K21 and 2K23
Lowest rating: 60 on 2K14
2K seasons: 11
24. Joel Embiid
Average rating: 87.50
Highest rating: 96 on 2K23 and 2K24
Lowest rating: 76 on 2K16
2K seasons: 10
24. David Robinson
Average rating: 87.50
Highest rating: 93 on 2K
Lowest rating: 78 on 2K3
2K seasons: Four
26. Damian Lillard
Average rating: 87.45
Highest rating: 94 on 2K21 and 2K22
Lowest rating: 70 on 2K13
2K seasons: 11
27. Russell Westbrook
Average rating: 87.0
Highest rating: 94 on 2K18
Lowest rating: 77 on 2K9 and 2K10
2K seasons: 15
28. Dirk Nowitzki
Average rating: 86.90
Highest rating: 97 on 2K7
Lowest rating: 69 on 2K
2K seasons: 20
29. Paul Pierce
Average rating: 86.55
Highest rating: 98 on 2K2
Lowest rating: 73 on 2K17
2K seasons: 18
30. Ray Allen
Average rating: 86.53
Highest rating: 92 on 2K5 and 2K8
Lowest rating: 79 on 2K11, 2K13 and 2K14
2K seasons: 15