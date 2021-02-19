USA Today Sports

Ranking: The players with the most All-Star votes in NBA history

All-Star

February 19, 2021

All-Star fan voting is a fun aspect of the NBA’s process for selecting the yearly recipients of the honor, even if it does lead to wonky results at times.

We recently decided to add up all of the All-Star fan votes submitted in league history to rank the players who have received the most in their careers.

Of course, the numbers are heavily tilted toward modern-era players since way more votes are cast by fans now since all they have to do to vote is post a player’s name on Twitter with the proper hashtag. Also note that the NBA only started disclosing votes for all players (and not just the top-vote getters) in 2017.

Regardless, we thought the results would be interesting, and we were right.

Below, check out the players with the most All-Star votes in NBA history.

1
LeBron James: 58,809,197 votes

All-Star selections: 17
All-Star starter: 17
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 2007, 2010, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021

2
Kevin Durant: 35,616,445 votes

Kevin Durant vs LeBron James, 2012 All-Star Game

All-Star selections: 11
All-Star starter: 9
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 2 in 2014 and 2021

3
Stephen Curry: 31,626,649 votes

All-Star selections: Seven
All-Star starter: Seven
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 2015

4
Kobe Bryant: 30,260,939 votes

All-Star selections: 18
All-Star starter: 18
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 2003, 2011, 2013 and 2016

5
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 29,524,724 votes

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs James Harden

All-Star selections: Five
All-Star starter: Five
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 2 in 2018 and 2019

6
Shaquille O'Neal: 23,834,598 votes

Shaquille O'Neal, All-Star Game

All-Star selections: 15
All-Star starter: 12
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 2 in 1994, 1995, 2001, 2002 and 2005

7
Anthony Davis: 22,687,160 votes

Anthony Davis blocks Rudy Gobert, All-Star Game

All-Star selections: Seven
All-Star starter: Four
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 3 in 2015

8
Dwyane Wade: 22,303,356 votes

Dwyane Wade, All-Star Game

All-Star selections: 13
All-Star starter: 11
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 2 in 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2011

9
Luka Doncic: 22,064,071 votes

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

All-Star selections: Two
All-Star starter: Two
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 2 in 2020

10
Kyrie Irving: 22,022,121 votes

Kyrie Irving, All-Star

All-Star selections: Seven
All-Star starter: Five
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 4 in 2019

11
Joel Embiid: 21,777,637 votes

All-Star selections: Four
All-Star starter: Four
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 6 in 2021

12
Kevin Garnett: 21,570,151 votes

All-Star selections: 15
All-Star starter: 12
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 2008

13
Kawhi Leonard: 21,315,260 votes

All-Star selections: Five
All-Star starter: Five
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 4 in 2019

14
James Harden: 20,807,739 votes

All-Star selections: Eight
All-Star starter: Six
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 3 in 2017

15
Tim Duncan: 19,668,775 votes

Tim Duncan, All-Star Game

All-Star selections: 15
All-Star starter: 12
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 5 in 2003 and 2009

16
Carmelo Anthony: 18,174,178 votes

All-Star selections: 10
All-Star starter: Eight
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 4 in 2013

17
Allen Iverson: 17,808,867 votes

All-Star selections: 11
All-Star starter: 11
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 3 in 2000 and 2001

18
Vince Carter: 17,662,077 votes

All-Star selections: Eight
All-Star starter: Six
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2004

19
Dwight Howard: 17,277,745 votes

All-Star selections: Eight
All-Star starter: Six
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 2009 and 2012

20
Nikola Jokic: 16,043,953 votes

Nikola Jokic, All-Star

All-Star selections: Three
All-Star starter: One
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 5 in 2021

21
Yao Ming: 15,512,453 votes

All-Star selections: Eight
All-Star starter: Eight
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 2005 and 2006

22
Michael Jordan: 15,104,506 votes

All-Star selections: 14
All-Star starter: 14
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1997 and 1998

23
Tracy McGrady: 13,706,074 votes

All-Star selections: Seven
All-Star starter: Six
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 2 in 2003

24
Chris Paul: 12,970,482 votes

All-Star selections: 10
All-Star starter: Five
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 6 in 2013

25
Derrick Rose: 12,833,582 votes

Derrick Rose, All-Star Game

All-Star selections: Three
All-Star starter: Two
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 3 in 2012

26
Damian Lillard: 12,807,904 votes

All-Star selections: Five
All-Star starter: One
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 11 in 2021

27
Paul George: 12,544,360 votes

All-Star selections: Six
All-Star starter: Three
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 3 in 2014

28
Jason Kidd: 12,534,211 votes

All-Star selections: 10
All-Star starter: Six
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 7 in 2001

29
Grant Hill: 11,932,259 votes

All-Star selections: Seven
All-Star starter: Five
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 1995 and 1996

30
Dirk Nowitzki: 10,931,884 votes

Dirk Nowitzki, All-Sta

All-Star selections: 14
All-Star starter: Two
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 9 in 2008

31
Jayson Tatum: 10,831,620 votes

All-Star selections: One
All-Star starter: One
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 13 in 2020

32
Steve Nash: 10,458,675 votes

All-Star selections: Eight
All-Star starter: Three
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 7 in 2006

33
Charles Barkley: 10,369,853 votes

All-Star selections: 11
All-Star starter: Nine
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 1994

34
Russell Westbrook: 10,349,019 votes

All-Star selections: Nine
All-Star starter: Two
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 7 on 2016 and 2017

35
Hakeem Olajuwon: 9,685,533 votes

Hakeem Olajuwon, All-Star

All-Star selections: 12
All-Star starter: Eight
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 3 in 1988

36
Karl Malone: 8,974,323 votes

All-Star selections: 14
All-Star starter: 10
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 3 in 1989 and 1998

37
Scottie Pippen: 8,967,648 votes

All-Star selections: Seven
All-Star starter: Six
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 2 in 1993

38
Jimmy Butler: 8,639,821 votes

All-Star selections: Five
All-Star starter: Three
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 10 in 2020

39
Amare Stoudemire: 8,609,752 votes

All-Star selections: Six
All-Star starter: Three
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 7 in 2010 and 2011

40
Manu Ginobili: 8,426,093 votes

Manu Ginobili, All-Star

All-Star selections: Two
All-Star starter: None
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 13 in 2009

41
Ray Allen: 8,320,090 votes

All-Star selections: 10
All-Star starter: None
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 14 in 2008

42
Magic Johnson: 8,150,450 votes

All-Star selections: 12
All-Star starter: 11
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 1985 and 1986

43
Pau Gasol: 7,952,178 votes

All-Star selections: Six
All-Star starter: One
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 6 in 2015

44
David Robinson: 7,559,148 votes

All-Star selections: 10
All-Star starter: Three
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 5 in 1991 and 1995

45
Chris Bosh: 7,503,585 votes

Chris Bosh, All-Star

All-Star selections: 11
All-Star starter: Five
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 10 in 2010

46
Alonzo Mourning: 7,429,571 votes

All-Star selections: Seven
All-Star starter: Four
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 2 in 2000

47
Patrick Ewing: 7,272,437 votes

All-Star selections: 11
All-Star starter: Five
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 3 in 1990 and 1991

48
Jermaine O'Neal: 7,164,963 votes

All-Star selections: Six
All-Star starter: Three
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 7 in 2004

49
Blake Griffin: 6,958,618 votes

All-Star selections: Six
All-Star starter: Four
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 10 in 2012, 2013 and 2014

50
Chris Webber: 6,637,342 votes

Chris Webber, All-Star Game

All-Star selections: Five
All-Star starter: Three
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 5 in 2001

