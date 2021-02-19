Ranking: The players with the most All-Star votes in NBA history

All-Star fan voting is a fun aspect of the NBA’s process for selecting the yearly recipients of the honor, even if it does lead to wonky results at times.
We recently decided to add up all of the All-Star fan votes submitted in league history to rank the players who have received the most in their careers.
Of course, the numbers are heavily tilted toward modern-era players since way more votes are cast by fans now since all they have to do to vote is post a player’s name on Twitter with the proper hashtag. Also note that the NBA only started disclosing votes for all players (and not just the top-vote getters) in 2017.
Regardless, we thought the results would be interesting, and we were right.
Below, check out the players with the most All-Star votes in NBA history.
1
LeBron James: 58,809,197 votes
All-Star selections: 17
All-Star starter: 17
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 2007, 2010, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021
2
Kevin Durant: 35,616,445 votes
All-Star selections: 11
All-Star starter: 9
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 2 in 2014 and 2021
3
Stephen Curry: 31,626,649 votes
All-Star selections: Seven
All-Star starter: Seven
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 2015
4
Kobe Bryant: 30,260,939 votes
All-Star selections: 18
All-Star starter: 18
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 2003, 2011, 2013 and 2016
5
Giannis Antetokounmpo: 29,524,724 votes
All-Star selections: Five
All-Star starter: Five
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 2 in 2018 and 2019
6
Shaquille O'Neal: 23,834,598 votes
All-Star selections: 15
All-Star starter: 12
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 2 in 1994, 1995, 2001, 2002 and 2005
7
Anthony Davis: 22,687,160 votes
All-Star selections: Seven
All-Star starter: Four
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 3 in 2015
8
Dwyane Wade: 22,303,356 votes
All-Star selections: 13
All-Star starter: 11
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 2 in 2007, 2009, 2010 and 2011
9
Luka Doncic: 22,064,071 votes
All-Star selections: Two
All-Star starter: Two
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 2 in 2020
10
Kyrie Irving: 22,022,121 votes
All-Star selections: Seven
All-Star starter: Five
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 4 in 2019
11
Joel Embiid: 21,777,637 votes
All-Star selections: Four
All-Star starter: Four
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 6 in 2021
12
Kevin Garnett: 21,570,151 votes
All-Star selections: 15
All-Star starter: 12
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 2008
13
Kawhi Leonard: 21,315,260 votes
All-Star selections: Five
All-Star starter: Five
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 4 in 2019
14
James Harden: 20,807,739 votes
All-Star selections: Eight
All-Star starter: Six
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 3 in 2017
15
Tim Duncan: 19,668,775 votes
All-Star selections: 15
All-Star starter: 12
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 5 in 2003 and 2009
16
Carmelo Anthony: 18,174,178 votes
All-Star selections: 10
All-Star starter: Eight
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 4 in 2013
17
Allen Iverson: 17,808,867 votes
All-Star selections: 11
All-Star starter: 11
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 3 in 2000 and 2001
18
Vince Carter: 17,662,077 votes
All-Star selections: Eight
All-Star starter: Six
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 2000, 2001, 2002 and 2004
19
Dwight Howard: 17,277,745 votes
All-Star selections: Eight
All-Star starter: Six
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 2009 and 2012
20
Nikola Jokic: 16,043,953 votes
All-Star selections: Three
All-Star starter: One
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 5 in 2021
21
Yao Ming: 15,512,453 votes
All-Star selections: Eight
All-Star starter: Eight
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 2005 and 2006
22
Michael Jordan: 15,104,506 votes
All-Star selections: 14
All-Star starter: 14
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1997 and 1998
23
Tracy McGrady: 13,706,074 votes
All-Star selections: Seven
All-Star starter: Six
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 2 in 2003
24
Chris Paul: 12,970,482 votes
All-Star selections: 10
All-Star starter: Five
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 6 in 2013
25
Derrick Rose: 12,833,582 votes
All-Star selections: Three
All-Star starter: Two
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 3 in 2012
26
Damian Lillard: 12,807,904 votes
All-Star selections: Five
All-Star starter: One
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 11 in 2021
27
Paul George: 12,544,360 votes
All-Star selections: Six
All-Star starter: Three
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 3 in 2014
28
Jason Kidd: 12,534,211 votes
All-Star selections: 10
All-Star starter: Six
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 7 in 2001
29
Grant Hill: 11,932,259 votes
All-Star selections: Seven
All-Star starter: Five
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 1995 and 1996
30
Dirk Nowitzki: 10,931,884 votes
All-Star selections: 14
All-Star starter: Two
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 9 in 2008
31
Jayson Tatum: 10,831,620 votes
All-Star selections: One
All-Star starter: One
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 13 in 2020
32
Steve Nash: 10,458,675 votes
All-Star selections: Eight
All-Star starter: Three
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 7 in 2006
33
Charles Barkley: 10,369,853 votes
All-Star selections: 11
All-Star starter: Nine
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 1994
34
Russell Westbrook: 10,349,019 votes
All-Star selections: Nine
All-Star starter: Two
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 7 on 2016 and 2017
35
Hakeem Olajuwon: 9,685,533 votes
All-Star selections: 12
All-Star starter: Eight
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 3 in 1988
36
Karl Malone: 8,974,323 votes
All-Star selections: 14
All-Star starter: 10
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 3 in 1989 and 1998
37
Scottie Pippen: 8,967,648 votes
All-Star selections: Seven
All-Star starter: Six
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 2 in 1993
38
Jimmy Butler: 8,639,821 votes
All-Star selections: Five
All-Star starter: Three
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 10 in 2020
39
Amare Stoudemire: 8,609,752 votes
All-Star selections: Six
All-Star starter: Three
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 7 in 2010 and 2011
40
Manu Ginobili: 8,426,093 votes
All-Star selections: Two
All-Star starter: None
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 13 in 2009
41
Ray Allen: 8,320,090 votes
All-Star selections: 10
All-Star starter: None
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 14 in 2008
42
Magic Johnson: 8,150,450 votes
All-Star selections: 12
All-Star starter: 11
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 1 in 1985 and 1986
43
Pau Gasol: 7,952,178 votes
All-Star selections: Six
All-Star starter: One
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 6 in 2015
44
David Robinson: 7,559,148 votes
All-Star selections: 10
All-Star starter: Three
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 5 in 1991 and 1995
45
Chris Bosh: 7,503,585 votes
All-Star selections: 11
All-Star starter: Five
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 10 in 2010
46
Alonzo Mourning: 7,429,571 votes
All-Star selections: Seven
All-Star starter: Four
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 2 in 2000
47
Patrick Ewing: 7,272,437 votes
All-Star selections: 11
All-Star starter: Five
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 3 in 1990 and 1991
48
Jermaine O'Neal: 7,164,963 votes
All-Star selections: Six
All-Star starter: Three
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 7 in 2004
49
Blake Griffin: 6,958,618 votes
All-Star selections: Six
All-Star starter: Four
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 10 in 2012, 2013 and 2014
50
Chris Webber: 6,637,342 votes
All-Star selections: Five
All-Star starter: Three
Highest position in overall fan vote: No. 5 in 2001
