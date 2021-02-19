Ranking: The players with the most All-Star votes in NBA history

All-Star fan voting is a fun aspect of the NBA’s process for selecting the yearly recipients of the honor, even if it does lead to wonky results at times.

We recently decided to add up all of the All-Star fan votes submitted in league history to rank the players who have received the most in their careers.

Of course, the numbers are heavily tilted toward modern-era players since way more votes are cast by fans now since all they have to do to vote is post a player’s name on Twitter with the proper hashtag. Also note that the NBA only started disclosing votes for all players (and not just the top-vote getters) in 2017.

Regardless, we thought the results would be interesting, and we were right.

Below, check out the players with the most All-Star votes in NBA history.