Ranking: The players with the most NBA playoff series won

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ defeat of the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals, LeBron James continued to rise up the record books, moving into a tie for second place for the most playoff series won by a player in NBA history.

With 39 postseason series won now, James is tied with seven-time champion Robert Horry for the second-most all-time.

The only player that duo is trailing?

That’d be Lakers legend Derek Fisher, who ranks No. 1 all-time in playoff series won with 40.

Below, we present the players with the most NBA playoff series won in league history.