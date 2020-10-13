Ranking: The players with the most NBA playoff series won

Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ defeat of the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals, LeBron James continued to rise up the record books, moving into a tie for second place for the most playoff series won by a player in NBA history.
With 39 postseason series won now, James is tied with seven-time champion Robert Horry for the second-most all-time.
The only player that duo is trailing?
That’d be Lakers legend Derek Fisher, who ranks No. 1 all-time in playoff series won with 40.
Below, we present the players with the most NBA playoff series won in league history.
1. Derek Fisher: 40 series won
Out of 51 series played (78.4 percent)
Playoff stats: 8.3 ppg, 2.2 rpg, 2.3 apg, 42.2 FG%, 39.9 3P%
2. Robert Horry: 39 series won
Out of 48 series played (81.3 percent)
Playoff stats: 7.9 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 2.4 apg, 42.6 FG%, 35.9 3P%
2. LeBron James: 39 series won
Out of 49 series played (79.6 percent)
Playoff stats: 28.8 ppg, 9.0 rpg, 7.2 apg, 49.4 FG%, 33.3 3P%
4. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 37 series won
Out of 49 series played (75.5 percent)
Playoff stats: 24.3 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.4 bpg, 53.3 FG%
5. Tim Duncan: 35 series won
Out of 48 series played (72.9 percent)
Playoff stats: 20.6 ppg, 11.4 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.3 bpg, 50.1 FG%
6. Kobe Bryant: 33 series won
Out of 43 series played (76.7 percent)
Playoff stats: 25.6 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 4.7 apg, 1.4 spg, 44.8 FG%, 33.1 3P%
6. Scottie Pippen: 33 series won
Out of 43 series played (76.7 percent)
Playoff stats: 17.5 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 5.0 apg, 1.9 spg, 44.4 FG%, 30.3 3P%
8. Magic Johnson: 32 series won
Out of 40 series played (80.0 percent)
Playoff stats: 19.5 ppg, 12.3 apg, 7.7 rpg, 1.9 spg, 50.6 FG%, 24.1 3P%
8. Shaquille O'Neal: 32 series won
Out of 45 series played (71.1 percent)
Playoff stats: 24.3 ppg, 11.6 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.1 bpg, 56.3 FG%
10. Michael Jordan: 30 series won
Out of 37 series played (81.1 percent)
Playoff stats: 33.4 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 5.7 apg, 2.1 spg, 48.7 FG%, 33.2 3P%
10. Tony Parker: 30 series won
Out of 42 series played (71.4 percent)
Playoff stats: 17.9 ppg, 5.1 apg, 2.9 rpg, 46.1 FG%, 30.9 3P%
12. Dennis Rodman: 29 series won
Out of 35 series played (82.9 percent)
Playoff stats: 6.4 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 1.2 apg, 49.0 FG%
12. Michael Cooper: 29 series won
Out of 35 series played (82.9 percent)
Playoff stats: 9.4 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 4.2 apg, 1.2 spg, 46.8 FG%, 39.2 3P%
12. Byron Scott: 29 series won
Out of 38 series played (76.3 percent)
Playoff stats: 13.4 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 48.2 FG%, 39.5 3P%
12. Manu Ginobili: 29 series won
Out of 40 series played (72.5 percent)
Playoff stats: 14.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 3.8 apg, 43.3 FG%, 35.8 3P%
16. Bill Russell: 27 series won
Out of 29 series played (93.1 percent)
Playoff stats: 16.2 ppg, 24.9 rpg, 4.7 apg, 43.0 FG%
16. James Jones: 27 series won
Out of 35 series played (77.1 percent)
Playoff stats: 3.7 ppg, 1.6 rpg, 40.4 FG%, 38.7 3P%
16. Horace Grant: 27 series won
Out of 36 series played (75.0 percent)
Playoff stats: 11.2 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.1 apg, 53.0 FG%
16. Danny Ainge: 27 series won
Out of 37 series played (73.0 percent)
Playoff stats: 9.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 3.4 apg, 45.6 FG%, 39.7 3P%
20. John Havlicek: 26 series won
Out of 31 series played (83.9 percent)
Playoff stats: 22.0 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 4.8 apg, 43.6 FG%
21. Sam Jones: 25 series won
Out of 27 series played (92.6 percent)
Playoff stats: 18.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.3 apg, 44.7 FG%
21. Dennis Johnson: 25 series won
Out of 35 series played (71.4 percent)
Playoff stats: 17.3 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 5.6 apg, 1.4 spg, 43.9 FG%, 23.9 3P%
21. Robert Parish: 25 series won
Out of 37 series played (67.6 percent)
Playoff stats: 15.3 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.7 bpg, 50.6 FG%
24. Kurt Rambis: 24 series won
Out of 29 series played (82.2 percent)
Playoff stats: 5.2 ppg, 5.5 rpg, 0.9 apg, 57.4 FG%
24. James Worthy: 24 series won
Out of 30 series played (80.0 percent)
Playoff stats: 21.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 3.2 apg, 1.2 spg, 54.4 FG%, 20.9 3P%
24. Steve Kerr: 24 series won
Out of 30 series played (80.0 percent)
Playoff stats: 4.3 ppg, 1.2 apg, 0.9 rpg, 42.6 FG%, 37.0 3P%
27. John Salley: 23 series won
Out of 28 series played (82.1 percent)
Playoff stats: 6.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 0.8 apg, 1.2 bpg, 50.5 FG%
27. Larry Bird: 23 series won
Out of 32 series played (71.9 percent)
Playoff stats: 23.8 ppg, 10.3 rpg, 6.5 apg, 1.8 spg, 0.9 bpg, 47.2 FG%, 32.1 3P%
27. AC Green: 23 series won
Out of 32 series played (71.9 percent)
Playoff stats: 8.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 0.8 apg, 47.5 FG%
27. Kevin McHale: 23 series won
Out of 33 series played (69.7 percent)
Playoff stats: 18.8 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 1.6 apg, 1.7 bpg, 56.1 FG%
Basketball, Gallery, NBA, Playoffs