Playoff MVP Race: Giannis Antetokounmpo is the runaway No. 1

Playoff stats: 30.2 ppg, 12.8 rpg, 5.1 apg, 1.2 bpg, 56.9 FG%

Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t just great in the 2021 NBA Finals, he was spectacular, fantastic and borderline unbelievable, not just with his raw production but with his ability to step up and making unfathomable plays in key moments to help propel Milwaukee to their first championship in 50 years.

There was The Block.

CLUTCH BLOCK BY GIANNIS 😱 pic.twitter.com/jwB0b75o65 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 15, 2021

There was The Dunk.

In just those two moments alone, it was hard to believe what you were seeing on your screen, plays so grand that if they were made in December, they would have been Play of the Year candidates. But to have them both come in the span of two games in the freaking NBA Finals?

That’s another level.

Antetokounmpo would average 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.8 blocks in the Finals this year while shooting 61.8 percent from the floor, making him the first player ever to post a 35/10/5 stat line in the playoffs with plus-60 percent shooting from the floor.

The Greek superstar would save his best for last, too, exploding for 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks in the championship-clinching Game 6, becoming the first player with a 50/14/5 stat line in the NBA Finals in the process.

We’ll have to wait to find out if this was a changing of the guard moment before Antetokounmpo runs off a string of championships and Finals MVPs, but for now, we’ll just have to appreciate what was undoubtedly one of the greatest championship performances in NBA history by a single player.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is our 2020-21 NBA Playoffs MVP.

For the latest Giannis Antetokounmpo rumors, click here.