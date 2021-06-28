Playoff MVP Race: Khris Middleton making strides

Playoff stats: 29.2 ppg, 13.0 rpg, 5.4 apg, 1.0 spg, 54.6 FG%

Free-throw line drama and airballed three-pointers aside, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been an absolute force this postseason, attacking the paint with aplomb, hightailing down the floor in transition and causing defensive havoc, putting the Milwaukee Bucks in a good position to potentially win their first championship in decades.

Antetokounmpo is coming off one of his best games of the postseason, too, going off for 33 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals on 61.9 percent shooting in a Game 3 road win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Of course, Antetokounmpo didn’t play the role of closer that night, that job went to his teammate whose name headlines these rankings, but Antetokounmpo could not care less about that – he just wants to win.

Most impressive of all is that Antetokounmpo had that performance despite playing through calf tightness that had been bothering him before the game.

Antetokounmpo and Co. are now merely two games from reaching the Finals, where they face a likely matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Talk about a thrilling potential series.

