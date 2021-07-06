Playoff MVP Race: Paul George finishes in Top 3

Playoff stats: 27.0 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.8 apg, 2.1 3PTM, 44.4 FG%

Suns star Devin Booker has seen his numbers regress a bit later in his postseason run, at least with his shooting accuracy, with the future Team USA Olympian shooting 34.6 percent from the floor over his last five games.

Of course, a lot of that has to do with the broken nose he’s playing through and the mask that it often forces him to wear, but even so, Phoenix has to hope he can get back on track moving forward, as converting roughly a third of his shot attempts won’t be enough for Booker to help the Suns make a run at their first championship in franchise history.

Nevertheless, for Booker to have even led Phoenix this far is impressive as is, as no one could have expected before the season that a Suns team that hadn’t made the playoffs since 2009-10 would be in the Finals this very campaign, injury-depleted path to the championship series or not.

A lot of that has to do with Booker’s greatness this postseason. The two-time All-Star recently opened up about how his father, a former NBA player himself Melvin Booker, helped him get to this point (via Fox Sports):

When Devin was 14, Melvin says he turned down a two-year offer to play in Italy because he wanted to help his son reach the next level. Melvin and Devin’s mother, Victoria Gutierrez, were never married, and she and Devin lived in Michigan. Melvin convinced them that Devin should move to Mississippi as a sophomore to attend his father’s former high school, Moss Point, while Melvin helped turn Devin into a great player. For Devin, that changed everything. “I always had love for the game of basketball, I was always a student of the game, but I wasn’t aware of the work that goes into it,” Devin said. “So I was always good, but he made me take it the extra mile. He pushed me. I had never been pushed before. I never had the truth told to me at all times. Somebody that is telling the truth out of the goodness of their heart to see you succeed, you can feel that. So it just makes you want to be better every day.”

It’ll be fun to watch Booker match up with Antetokounmpo in both of the young stars’ first tastes of Finals action.

For the latest Devin Booker rumors, click here.